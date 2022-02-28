Agency welcomes new volunteer coordinator

VALDESE—Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has welcomed Megan Parillo, BA, as volunteer coordinator for the Burke County service area.

“Megan is truly a joy, and we are so fortunate to have her as part of our Amorem volunteer services team,” said Cyndi Akins, director of volunteer services.

Parillo earned a Bachelor of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership and Management with a minor in Religion from High Point University in 2020. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Health Administration with Grand Canyon University.

“I am excited to begin serving as Amorem’s Burke Volunteer Coordinator,” Parillo said. “I look forward to meeting and working with our volunteers. I am blessed to be able to serve an organization and community that has always meant so much to me.”

In partnership with Amorem staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support. Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Watauga counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support patients who are veterans.