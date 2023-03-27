Parents are continually encouraged to read aloud to their children from birth. Learning and development happens in the home long before children begin formal education. Research studies have determined that children that have been read to during their preschool years tend to do better in school later on.

A parent or guardian is generally the child’s first educator and the leading resource of developing a love for reading. Children develop many skills from story time, such as vocabulary, comprehension, listening and attention skills, sequencing events and identifying emotions.

As you read, point to objects in the book and read the word or let the child point to objects and you name them. Reading will help your preschoolers sharpen their listening skills and their attention span. Asking questions about the characters or setting of the book helps the child build an understanding of the world around them.

They are able to build on their prior knowledge by relating to the characters and setting of the book. Help them build those connections by recalling an experience the child has previously had. Point out the emotions of the characters and try to relate the emotions in the book to a time the child may have felt that way.

Reading to children is one of the best gifts you can give them, so designate uninterrupted time to share the love of books and reading to set your child up for future success.