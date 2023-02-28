Did you know that apples are heterozygous? This means that a single apple seed contains countless chromosomal traits that lead to apples having great genetic variability. This means that you can plant a seed from a Red Delicious or Honeycrisp apple and get a whole new variety with different color, taste and texture. In fact, that is how most of our common apple varieties came to be.

Back in the 19th century, a man named Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman) took it upon himself to plant apple seeds anywhere and everywhere with the goal of creating as many varieties as he could. He was successful, which is the reason why we have so many varieties of apples. Because of the unpredictability of apple seeds, it is important to purchase grafted trees if you want a specific type, such as Pink Lady or Yellow Delicious. When choosing if an apple tree is right for you, consider if you can provide the tree with adequate room and full sun. Soil should have a pH of 6.0 to 6.5. Dig a hole about twice the size of the root ball. Do not add soil amendments, such as fertilizer or compost, as this can be harmful to the young roots. Provide at least one inch of water per week during the growing season.