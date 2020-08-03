Agent reviews August garden chores

During the height of summer, garden chores abound. Here is a review of what gardeners should have on their to-do lists this month:
» Strawberries form next year’s flower buds in late summer, so it is important to fertilize plants with one pound of 10-10-10 per 100 feet of row between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15. It is important to brush excess fertilizer off of leaves to prevent burning.
» Use a curative control, such as Dylox or Bayer Advanced 24 Hour Grub Control, to treat the lawn for newly hatched grubs starting in mid-August. Grubs start hatching in early August and live just below the surface of the soil until cool weather drives them deep into the ground.
» August is the time to start fall planting of cool season vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and various leafy greens.
» Cool season lawns should be sown in mid-August to become established before cold weather arrives. Cooler nights and days make establishment of the new lawn easier with less water use.
Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
