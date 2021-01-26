Agent shares advice on best strawberry varieties for region

Strawberries, the gem of the garden, have become one of America's favorite fruits with a well-traveled past.

Wild strawberries exist around the world, but were never a cultivated crop because of their small size. But due to the accidental cross-pollination of a wild Chilean strawberry smuggled into France and the Virginia strawberry that was brought from the colonies to France in the 1600s, the ancestor to our modern strawberry was created. Cold-hardy, large and firm and able to grow in most soils, this strawberry became the first cultivated strawberry. After many decades of breeding, the first commercial strawberry crop was produced in Massachusetts in 1851.

Strawberries fall into the categories of June-bearing or ever-bearing. Burke County is much more suited to the June-bearing varieties. We are offering two varieties in our small fruit sale this year, Earliglow and Jewel. Earliglow is the first to ripen, followed by Jewel a little later in the season. Both berries are sweet and bright red, but the Jewel produces a slightly larger fruit while Earliglow is the sweetest strawberry on the market. Both need a well-drained site in full sun.

Strawberries will bear for several years, but weed control and thinning are necessary to keep the plants in good shape. They require even moisture in the spring while the berries are ripening. To ensure a longer harvest, both varieties can be planted in the same garden to provide an extended picking time. Strawberries come in bundles of 25 bare root plants and are $10 per bundle.

