Agent shares tips on growing elderberries

Native to both Europe and North America, the elderberry is a plant steeped in much folklore. It was believed that elderberry warded off evil and gave protection from witches. Any person who cut down an elderberry was cursed, and for Harry Potter fans, the elder wand from the last book, “The Deathly Hallows,” was made from elderberry wood.

Today, it is prized for its medicinal properties, and actually all parts of the plant have some type of medicinal use. High in vitamin C and antioxidants, elderberries make great jams, jellies and syrups, as well as wine. Elderberries must be cooked before eating. In their raw state, they are bitter and unpleasant and can cause digestive issues.

Elderberry plants prefer a moist, but well-drained location and can be found growing in ditch lines all around Burke County. They need a pollinator, so two varieties must be grown for sufficient fruit production. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is selling elderberry plants as a package with two different varieties so that proper pollination will be assured. The elderberry plants are $20 (for 2 plants) and come potted in one-gallon containers. For more information on the Small Fruit Plant Sale, visit the Extension website at burke.ces.ncsu.edu or call the office at 828-764-9480.

Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.