Agent shares tips on planting a fall lawn

If you grow cool season grasses, such as fescue, in your lawn, prime grass-planting season is upon us. Fall is the best time of year to plant turfgrass, and even though it is still hot, the best lawns come from those that are planted in the fall. Yes, you will have to water - at least an inch per week - but temperatures will soon start cooling down and with our long, mild fall season, newly planted turfgrass has ample time to germinate and become established before cold weather gets here.

When next spring and summer gets here, your lawn will be ready to withstand the heat and humidity that govern our western North Carolina summers. It will have the capacity to withstand extreme temperatures and drought, because it’s had time to put down deep roots.

There’s still time to do a soil test on your lawn, which will help you determine how much lime and fertilizer to apply to a new lawn. The boxes are available at the Extension office and right now, the turnaround time is short and the results will be emailed quickly. Directions are available with the boxes.

Go on and kill any weeds that might hinder your planting agenda and get those seeds in the ground. Come next spring, you’ll be happy that you did!

Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or at donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.