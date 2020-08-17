Agent warns of fall webworms

We are fortunate to have plenty of large, beautiful trees here in western North Carolina, but not so much lately. These days, our trees are full of worms - fall webworms to be exact.
Contrary to popular belief, they are not tent caterpillars. Tent caterpillars show up in the spring, while fall webworms build their nests in late summer and are usually located at the ends of the tree limbs, surrounding clusters of leaves.
Adult moths lay eggs on leaves in June. Larvae hatch and begin feeding and building the nest throughout the summer. Once the caterpillars hatch, they feed for about six weeks before falling to the ground, where they pupate for the winter.
It all sounds and looks worse than it really is. Because larvae feeding happens in late summer, no real damage is done to trees, even when they are defoliated. Sufficient food has already been stored to get the tree through the winter, so the absence of leaves does no harm to the tree, although it looks alarming. Nests can be sprayed with pesticides when they are small, but after the webbing becomes thick, pesticides cannot penetrate the protective covering.
On a cheerier note, did you ever think about the fact that if the leaves are eaten by fall webworms, you won’t have to rake them this fall? Just something to think about!
Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, contact burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.