Airport to host visit from Santa

It’s not every day that a big-name celebrity touches down in Burke County, but this weekend a certain North Pole A-lister will be arriving at Foothills Regional Airport in Morganton.

Santa Claus will land at the airport at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. During the jolly visitor’s stay in Burke County, he will visit with the children and families are encouraged to take pictures of their kids with Santa. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and is free to the public.

In addition to the photo-op, Brett Brinkley, the airport’s manager, said there will be free popcorn and hot cocoa available as well as free face painting and balloon art. He also said the airport will have aircraft on display, which, in addition to piquing the interest of kids, also ties in with a major reason the airport hosts the annual event.

“You go around and talk to people, and they see my airport shirt and then we start to realize that a lot of people don’t really know about the airport out here,” Brinkley said. “It’s a pretty important part of the community and we want to share that.”

Brinkley said there is a lot more to a community airport than most people realize.

“I think there is a lot more than people realize,” he said.

Brinkley said just because airport does not boast commercial airline service does not mean it’s not a hub for the community.

“We play a big role in medical stuff,” he said. “We do a lot of emergency flights in and out.”

He also said the forest service often stations a few personnel at the airport during times of high fire danger, and when there is a fire, Brinkley said things can get really busy.

“They’ll fill this place up with their aircraft,” he said. “We’ll support them, whatever they need to keep them in the air.”

He also said the airport does several other things from flying lessons and charter and private flights to freight shipments for local businesses.

Back after two years

Two years of COVID-related worries had put the event on hiatus in 2020 and 2021, but Brinkley said he is excited to be able to welcome the community back to the airport.

“It was sad not to be able to have it,” Brinkley said. “It’s nice to be able to get back into it and get the community back out here for it. It has always been a great community event, I think … I’m hoping it’s going to get back in full swing this year.”

Brinkley explained why the airport’s bearded visitor needs a plane to fly into the airport when he has his own reindeer-powered aviation operation.

“I think he’s just trying to let the reindeer get rested up for the big day,” he said.

Brinkley said Santa Claus is also a big supporter of local business and wants to let Burke County pilots play a role in his visit to the area.

The Foothills Regional Airport is located at 3566 Morganton Lenoir Airport Ave. in Morganton. For more information or directions, call 828-757-0099.