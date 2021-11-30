All of NC under burn ban

RALEIGH – Due to increased fire risk, the N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and cancelled all burning permits across the state.

The burn ban went into effect Monday at 5 p.m. It prohibits open burning, or the burning of leaves, branches and other plant material outside of 100 feet of a residential property.

“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.

It’s okay to use a grill or barbecue as long as no local ordinances prohibit their use.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.