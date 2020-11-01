‘Amazing Grace’ — Burke County Notebook

Six months ago, on Easter Sunday, Andrea Bocelli stood on the Piazza del Duomo in Milan, Italy, singing “Amazing Grace.” There was no Easter service and no one else in sight. The city was completely shut down due to COVID-19. Listening to that song affected everyone who had a chance to hear it.

My husband, Dean, and I, watching the performance on TV, had tears in our eyes when it was over. We've listened to it often, and it touches us deeply each time we hear it. I especially like the third verse which says, “’Twas grace hath brought us safe thus far, and grace will lead us home.”

“Amazing Grace” was played many times during the early days of the pandemic, while people were trying to support and reassure each other that we would get through it together. This spiritual is one of the most beloved hymns of the last two centuries and is estimated to be performed 10 million times per year. It has appeared on more than 11,000 albums.

I recently watched a documentary on the hymn, narrated by Bill Moyers in 1990. In it, Moyers shared the origin of this spiritual, written in 1772 by John Newton, a former slave trader.

Newton's journal details how he came from a seafaring family in England and was a wicked man during his youth. He ended up in the slave trade.