‘Amazing Grace’ — Burke County Notebook

Six months ago, on Easter Sunday, Andrea Bocelli stood on the Piazza del Duomo in Milan, Italy, singing “Amazing Grace.” There was no Easter service and no one else in sight. The city was completely shut down due to COVID-19. Listening to that song affected everyone who had a chance to hear it.
My husband, Dean, and I, watching the performance on TV, had tears in our eyes when it was over. We've listened to it often, and it touches us deeply each time we hear it. I especially like the third verse which says, “’Twas grace hath brought us safe thus far, and grace will lead us home.”
“Amazing Grace” was played many times during the early days of the pandemic, while people were trying to support and reassure each other that we would get through it together. This spiritual is one of the most beloved hymns of the last two centuries and is estimated to be performed 10 million times per year. It has appeared on more than 11,000 albums.
I recently watched a documentary on the hymn, narrated by Bill Moyers in 1990. In it, Moyers shared the origin of this spiritual, written in 1772 by John Newton, a former slave trader.
Newton's journal details how he came from a seafaring family in England and was a wicked man during his youth. He ended up in the slave trade.
One day in 1751, a tremendous storm occurred. Newton found himself saying to the ship's captain, “Lord have mercy upon us.” He was surprised he had called upon God, as he had never acknowledged him, but his heart was changed that moment.
After he became a Christian, Newton continued slave trading for a while, but was softer and kinder. In 1754, he stopped completely, and later became a minister. He was essential in helping to stop the slave trade in England while supporting William Wilberforce, a member of the British Parliament, who spent five years debating with his fellow members to have the slave trade abolished.
While helping Wilberforce in 1788, Newton sent an influential pamphlet to every member of Parliament, referring to his life as a slave trader, and said, “It will always be a subject of humiliating reflection to me, that I was once an active instrument in a business at which my heart now shudders.”
“Amazing Grace,” the 2006 movie starring Ioan Gruffudd as William Wilberforce and Albert Finney as John Newton, portrays the history of their combined success convincing Parliament to outlaw slave trade in 1807.
In his documentary, Moyers interviewed Judy Collins, who was 15th on the “Billboard Hot 100” for 15 weeks after recording “Amazing Grace” in 1970. She said the song carried her through the dark times of alcoholism.
“I often felt like a wretch,” she said, “but the song touched me spiritually as it obviously touched others around me.”
Moyers interviewed Jessye Norman, an elegant African American opera singer with a powerful voice, who sang “Amazing Grace” in London at the end of a rock concert honoring Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday. During the interview, she wondered aloud, “Wouldn't it be wonderful if the tune came from a long-ago song of native Africans captured as slaves?”
Moyers also interviewed Johnny Cash and discussed the impact of “Amazing Grace” on his life. Johnny talked of his brother, who was killed as a child and said: “The song dug deep in my soul as my mom, sister and I sang it in the cotton fields. It is a song with no guile in it. If I were in a dungeon and sang that song, I would be free as a breeze.”
“Amazing Grace” has resonated with people of varying backgrounds for various reasons throughout the world for more than 200 years. It is now our talisman, inspiring us as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delight Van Horn belongs to the Morganton Writers Group and contributes to the Burke County Notebook column.
