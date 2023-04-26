A company with a plant in Morganton has a new owner after it was sold in February.

The Timken Company, a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has acquired the assets of American Roller Bearing Company, a North Carolina-based manufacturer of industrial bearings.

American Roller Bearing's plant in Morganton is on Burke Drive.

ARB's offerings join Timken's industry-leading portfolio of engineered bearing solutions. ARB, which boasts a large US installed base and strong aftermarket business, generated sales of more than $30 million in 2022.

"ARB's end-market mix, customer base and aftermarket position fit our Timken business model extremely well," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to welcome ARB and its employees into The Timken Company."

ARB employs approximately 190 people and operates manufacturing facilities in Hiddenite and Morganton. Prior to this transaction, three generations of the Succop family owned and operated ARB since its founding in 1911.

Timken funded the transaction with cash on hand.