American Spiritual Ensemble coming to CoMMA

CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to join us as we welcome the American Spiritual Ensemble to our stage for a concert performance.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 each plus sales tax.

Comprised of some of the finest classically trained singers in the United States, the mission of the American Spiritual Ensemble is to keep the American Negro spiritual alive.

Since its inception by Dr. Everett McCorvey in 1995, the vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience.

The American Spiritual Ensemble is unique in that over 90% of the members are accomplished soloists who have sung in theaters and opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and abroad in Italy, Germany, Britain, Scotland, Spain and Japan. The resulting sound of this group is something that choral groups with two or three featured soloists cannot duplicate.