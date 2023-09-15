As of Sept. 11, CEO DeSha McLeod, has resigned from AMOREM.

AMOREM thanks McLeod for her time and the framework for positive change that she and the AMOREM leadership team implemented together.

Edie Riddlespurger, presently vice president of hospice operations at Teleios Collaborative Network, has assumed the role of interim CEO.

Riddlespurger, who comes to AMOREM with 24 years of experience in hospice care, is well-known by the AMOREM community and has a strategic vision for this next chapter of AMOREM’s development. AMOREM is confident that with Riddlespurger’s leadership, the organization is well-poised for further success and positive change in the months to come.

“We would like to ensure our patients, their families, volunteers, donors and community partners that we will be unwavering in our mission to provide quality, thoughtful, loving care to our patients and their families,” said Vice President of Community Engagement Kerri McFalls, “AMOREM’s mission, vision and values will remain at the forefront of what we do each day. Our values of respect, accountability, integrity, stewardship and excellence will remain strong during this transition.”

AMOREM’s Board of Directors will work closely with the organization’s senior leadership team to provide assistance and guidance at this time. The extremely competent, senior leadership team and Board of Directors will continue to focus on AMOREM’s mission and continue to deliver the highest quality end-of-life care to our communities served.

AMOREM thanks the community for its continued support of the organization’s mission.