Cathy Swanson, AMOREM CEO, was looking for a career that would not require her to work nights or weekends when she stumbled across Caldwell Hospice, now AMOREM. Initially, Swanson had applied to be a business manager at legacy Caldwell when the executive director at the time, Gibbie Harris, encouraged her to accept a position as a medical social worker for the organization. Though she held the appropriate qualifications, Swanson had never imagined working in healthcare, especially with terminally ill patients and their families.

After reflecting on the potential opportunities at Caldwell Hospice and realizing that this position would provide a flexible schedule to raise her three children, Jamey Thomaston, B.T. Simmons and Claudia Simmons (Watson), Swanson knew that Caldwell Hospice was exactly where she needed to be. She quickly made the call to accept the position as a medical social worker and in August of 1988, Swanson was hired as a team member.

Within the first 17 months, Swanson fell in love with the work that the organization accomplished. She was intrigued by the kind of care that Caldwell Hospice provided; the way that each patient is treated with the same respect and dignity, the wide parameters around what you could do to help a patient and their family and by the feeling of honor that washed over her as she sat with patients and families during the eleventh-hour.

“I can still drive around Caldwell County and remember where particular patients resided,” says Swanson. “I have been blessed by the most incredible experiences with patients and their families.”

Swanson had never expected to become a leader with a 35-year tenure at the organization. When the executive director role became vacant in late 1989, the Legacy Caldwell board processed many applications and struggled to find the right fit for the position. The board decided to wipe the slate clean and start the hiring process over from the beginning.

On this second attempt to find their new executive director, the staff encouraged Swanson to apply. She was appointed as the executive director of Caldwell Hospice on January 16, 1990, and moved into the office she has called her own for the past 33 1/2 years.

“Was it fate, luck, or divine will…the Board of Directors’ decision to put Hospice’s future in the hands of a

somewhat unknown young lady named Cathy?” questions former board member, Tony Deal. “The board was looking for stability—someone who could keep the ship afloat. Little did we know that we had selected a

visionary, a leader’s leader, a business whiz, a go-getter and someone who, for the next 33 years, would transform hospice beyond anything charter board members would recognize.”

In preparation to thrive as a leader, Swanson pursued extended knowledge and earned a Master of Public Health degree at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2000.

“When asked about Cathy Swanson, the first thought of most people is ‘she’s a great administrator’ — which she is, but my first thoughts go to the Cathy Swanson I worked with when I came to Caldwell Hospice in 1989,” says Martha Livingston, retired Caldwell Hospice director of support services. “In those early days, both of us were on staff as medical social workers. Seeing the compassion Cathy has at the bedside is the foundation of why she is such a great administrator — she understands why we do what we do and cares deeply that it is done well.”

Swanson, being the mission-driven leader that she is, was the recipient of the 2002 Peter Keese Award which recognizes devotion to hospice care, advocacy on the state and local levels and a vision for what the future of care can look like. Usually, people are visionaries or implementers but rarely are they both. Swanson was a rare find who saw the bigger picture but also appreciated each of the details that it would take to get there.

“Having served over 30 years on AMOREM’s Board of Directors, I have had the privilege of working with Cathy Swanson the same number of years,” says current board member Marc Carpenter. “Cathy has proven to be a superlative leader. She is innovative and always looking into the future to anticipate needed changes, even before they become apparent in many cases. Cathy’s greatest strength, in my mind, is that she leads with both head and heart.”

Swanson gained strength and renewed passion in her line of work after experiencing hospice care for her younger brother in December 2017. Her brother was able to die at home as he desired, with his dog, mother, siblings and his son by his side. He was comfortable and the entire family was supported by the hospice team. This is the experience that carried Swanson through the next tumultuous five years of building projects, the merger and COVID-19.

Under Swanson’s leadership, Caldwell Hospice operated the first free-standing patient care unit in the state of North Carolina, purchased the Ashewood property where AMOREM Grief Support Services operate, expanded and renovated its Stevens Patient Care Unit, built the Jack and Shirley Robbins Center which housed Forlines Patient Care Unit—the organization’s second patient care unit, expanded services into the High Country of North Carolina, became one of the four founding hospices of the TELEIOS Collaborative Network, built a palliative care center in Boone, merged with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care to create AMOREM and launched a capital campaign to bring a patient care unit to the High Country. Each of AMOREM’s patient care units were opened debt free thanks to generous contributions from the community.

Though Swanson has clearly been busy throughout her 35 years with AMOREM, she has still taken ample time to care for and to mentor her staff.

“All my nursing experience had been in OBGYN,” says Grace Bradford, retired Caldwell Hospice director of nursing services, “so Cathy really took a chance when she hired me as a hospice nurse. She mentored me along the way. Cathy has such a heart for hospice and has never lost sight of the importance of the people on our team. She always made time for people—even when she didn’t have time. That meant a lot to me personally.”

The most important thing for Swanson in terms of company culture, was to foster a culture of importance and quality for all team members—regardless of their discipline. It was meaningful to her that all staff felt equal and that everyone respected one another and those who AMOREM serves. Swanson also found the importance in creating a culture where it is okay for staff to feel sad or to shed a tear. Above all, she encouraged team members to do extraordinary things to make a patient’s end-of-life wishes come true.

“Cathy’s passion for end-of-life care has created a culture where our mission guides every decision within the organization,” says Vice President of Business Services, April Moore. “This results in making our community a better place to live. Words cannot express how grateful I am for her mentorship, support and friendship.”

During Swanson’s years in the hospice and palliative care industry, she was an active participant on many committees and shared her heart for hospice through many affiliations. Swanson served on the Board of Directors for Hospice of the Carolinas, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Appalachian State

University Healthcare Management Advisory Council, Carolinas Center for Hospice and End of Life Care and for TELEIOS Collaborative Network.

Despite all the growth, changes and regulations, the mission and values of AMOREM have driven every facet of what the organization has become today. Even in the hard times, Swanson encouraged those around her to make the right decisions based on the mission, vision and values that the organization had set in place. She focused on always doing the right thing by patients and their families and providing that ‘whatever it takes’ kind of care.

As she reflects on her 35 years with AMOREM, Swanson says, “Most importantly, I hope that we never lose sight of our mission or our values. I want to see AMOREM continuing to operate both internally and externally based on our values and have that willingness to continue to change, continue to be proactive and to remain flexible. I hope that AMOREM will exceed all expectations.”

In 35 years, Swanson has built a legacy that will continue to reach the surrounding communities for years to come.

“I am honored and privileged to have worked with Cathy during the last couple years of her career.” says AMOREM Board Chair, Jordan Greene. “Coming from the legacy Burke Board of Directors, Cathy was known as the definition of a hospice CEO. AMOREM is where we are today because of Cathy’s leadership and dedication to the hospice mission. She has put in place practices that will allow AMOREM to continue to be at the forefront of hospice and palliative medicine not only regionally, but nationally. AMOREM will forever be indebted and appreciative to Cathy for what we have been able to accomplish.”

It is with a heavy heart that the AMOREM team wishes an iconic leader farewell as she embarks on her newest endeavor — retirement.

“The thought of Cathy in retirement is unthinkable, like pairing opposites in a single sentence,” says Board Chair Emeritus Parker Williamson. “I prefer to think that she’s launching some brand-new venture and that it will be as impressive as her past. Thank you, Cathy, for the journey we were privileged to share.”