AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is holding a virtual auction through Thursday.

The virtual silent auction provides the opportunity for individuals to bid on a football signed by many collegiate football coaches who participated in the 2022 Coaches Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by the High Country Caregivers in Blowing Rock.

The ball is signed by Scott Satterfield, current head coach at the University of Cincinnati, former coach at Appalachian State University and the University of Louisville; Jerry Moore, former head coach for the University of North Texas, Texas Tech University and Appalachian State University; Shawn Clark, current head coach at Appalachian State University; Sparky Woods, former head coach at Appalachian State University, University of South Carolina and the Virginia Military Institute; Mack Brown, current head coach at the University of North Carolina, former head coach at Appalachian State University, Tulane and University of Texas; Paul Johnson, former head coach at Georgia Southern University, the United States Naval Academy and Georgia Tech; Paul Johnson, former head coach at Gardner-Webb University and David Doeren, current head coach at North Carolina State University and former head coach of Northern Illinois University.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards AMOREM’s $8 million capital campaign to bring a patient care unit to the High Country.

To place your bid, visit www.biddingowl.com/AMOREM.

For questions about the virtual auction, contact AMOREM’s director of development, Jake Benfield, at 828-754-0101 or jbenfield@amoremsupport.org.

To learn more about AMOREM’s capital campaign and services, visit www.amoremsupport.org.