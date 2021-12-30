Amorem hospice making changes in Valdese, Lenoir

“Once we're able to get staff hired again and get them trained, we will reopen up all facilities,” McFalls said. “The first one that we will get back in service will be Valdese and finally the third one will be (Lenoir).”

The Valdese care facility had 14 beds and the Lenoir facility had six, she said.

McFalls said the Valdese and Lenoir hospice campuses are still operating right now. She said those campuses still have home care teams and administrative staff operating, offering hospice care in the home and facilities. McFalls said Amorem is serving more than 300 families in hospice services a day and more than 750 palliative care in its service areas.

“It’s only a result of staffing issues,” McFalls said about the change.

She said in the interim, Amorem is taking advantage of the opportunity to do some enhancements to the facilities. She said the Valdese facility needs upgrades and painting.

“As soon as we’re able to get staff hired we will open those doors back up,” McFalls said.

Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially merged on May 1 to become Amorem.