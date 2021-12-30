Amorem hospice making changes in Valdese, Lenoir

Rumors of Hospice in Burke County closing are partly true.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, said due to staffing challenges caused by COVID-19, it has consolidated its Valdese and Lenoir hospice inpatient services to the Forlines Patient Care Unit in Hudson. The inpatient Hudson location is a 12-bed facility and available to anyone in the organization’s 12-county service area.
“Our organization is struggling, like all health care organizations, with staffing,” said Kerri McFalls, vice president of community engagement for Amorem. “You know, whether it's people leaving because of a vaccine mandate or because they're sick with COVID or they're having to quarantine themselves, we are limited with our staffing. And to ensure that we're still providing a service to our 12-county service area, we decided to consolidate our patient care unit effort to one.”
In addition to Burke County, Amorem serves Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford, Watauga and Wilkes counties, according to its website.
McFalls said the Valdese patients were moved to the Hudson facility on Dec. 17. She said patients at the Lenoir facility were the first ones moved to Hudson.
“Once we're able to get staff hired again and get them trained, we will reopen up all facilities,” McFalls said. “The first one that we will get back in service will be Valdese and finally the third one will be (Lenoir).”
The Valdese care facility had 14 beds and the Lenoir facility had six, she said.
McFalls said the Valdese and Lenoir hospice campuses are still operating right now. She said those campuses still have home care teams and administrative staff operating, offering hospice care in the home and facilities. McFalls said Amorem is serving more than 300 families in hospice services a day and more than 750 palliative care in its service areas.
“It’s only a result of staffing issues,” McFalls said about the change.
She said in the interim, Amorem is taking advantage of the opportunity to do some enhancements to the facilities. She said the Valdese facility needs upgrades and painting.
“As soon as we’re able to get staff hired we will open those doors back up,” McFalls said.
Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially merged on May 1 to become Amorem.
But even as it is moving patients under one roof for now, the organization is looking to expand.
A Dec. 24 story posted on the Watauga Democrat website said Armorem is asking the Watauga County commissioners for $250,000 that could be paid over five years for a 9,020-square-foot patient care unit. The facility would have seven beds and a full-time staff, the newspaper’s story says. It says the organization also plans to ask for money from Ashe and Avery counties, as well as from private donors.