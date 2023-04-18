VALDESE - AMOREM’s Culture and Talent team has introduced a new award system to its team members.

Individuals who have shown quality care, compassion and support to patients and their families, as well as to their fellow team members and community members, are eligible to receive the Because of AMOREM award.

“This award is designed for those who are making a substantial difference in the course of someone’s life,” said Director of Learning and Engagement Britt Abernathy. “Many of our team members at AMOREM are impacting patients, families, caregivers, team members, referral sources and community members in ways that are changing the trajectory of lives. We believe that these individuals deserve recognition for the ways that they have touched others.”

The first recipient of the Because of AMOREM award is Chuck Crisp, FNP-C. Crisp was nominated by fellow RN Tracy Campbell, who says that he was one of the primary reasons that she applied for a position at AMOREM.

“My dad was admitted to hospice services,” Campbell said. “At that time, I was a new nurse who hadn’t had any experience with hospice. Chuck happened to be my father’s nurse. When I told Chuck that I was a nurse as well, he allowed me to be a key part of my father’s care plan. With me being a brand new nurse and the daughter of a man who was dying, this was extremely meaningful to me.”

Crisp’s selfless dedication to Campbell and her family touched Campbell so deeply that she changed the path of her career and applied to be a hospice nurse at AMOREM’s Valdese patient care unit.

“Over the past 12 years, I have been fortunate enough to serve in various roles at AMOREM,” Crisp said. “It is rewarding to know that our mission in providing care and support to others can be so impactful that it changes the lives of others and makes others want to join this amazing organization. I am honored and humbled to be selected as the first recipient of the Because of AMOREM award.”

The idea for the Because of AMOREM award was conceived after Abernathy heard Campbell’s story about Crisp during a new-hire orientation. Abernathy was so moved by Campbell’s words that she wanted to do something to recognize the kind of care that Crisp provided. Abernathy knew that there were many more team members, like Crisp, who deserved this kind of recognition.

“My intention for this system is to publicly recognize those team members in our organization who are thinking outside of the box and providing that ‘whatever it takes’ kind of care,” Abernathy said. “My hope is to have so many nominations each month that it is hard to keep up with. I know that is a reality because I know the kind of naturally giving team members that we are lucky enough to have at AMOREM.”

To learn more about staff happenings, visit www.amoremsupport.org/about/events-happenings.

To learn more about AMOREM services, call 828-754-0101, 1-844-4AMOREM or visit www.amoremsupport.org.