AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has honored one of its social workers for making a patient’s dream come true.

Mary Beucler, an AMOREM medical social worker, received AMOREM’s Moving Mountains award from the organization after she arranged a telephone call between her patient, Tammy Haga, and NFL legend, Peyton Manning.

AMOREM’s Moving Mountains award was created by the Culture and Talent team to recognize and honor AMOREM team members who have shown resilience and exceeded expectations to deliver an act of love to patients and their families.

“My hope is that when people hear the term Moving Mountains, they envision the willpower and determination that one demonstrates when they achieve what may seem impossible,” said Britt Abernathy, director of Learning and Engagement.

Beucler’s patient at the time had requested to fulfill one of her bucket list items – to meet Peyton Manning.

After working many hours and numerous communications, Beucler found the Dream Foundation which assisted her in arranging a telephone call between Manning and Haga.

“When I realized how much this patient loved Peyton Manning,” said Beucler, “I knew we had to do everything possible to make this connection happen. The family’s contagious sense of hope made me truly believe that this wish would come true.”

It was a telephone call that Haga and her family would never forget.

“I witnessed Mary and her team listen and problem solve to complete a lifelong dream for a patient,” says Abernathy, “this is why we are proud to honor her with AMOREM’s first Moving Mountains award!”

To read Beucler and Haga’s full story, visit www.amoremsupport.org/about-news.

To learn more about AMOREM services, call 828-754-0101 or visit www.amoremsupport.org.