AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has partnered with the mobile app, YourChange, to make it easy for community members to donate to the organization’s Quality, Compassion, Support campaign.

AMOREM has already raised more than $4.8 million toward its capital campaign to bring a patient care unit to the High Country. The patient care unit will be located on Moonstruck Lane in Boone, off Archie Carroll Road. The unit will have seven beds in a home-like environment for patients and families that call the High Country home.

“Currently, High Country patients and their families must travel more than an hour to reach the closest patient care unit,” said Director of Development Jake Benfield. “By utilizing our partnership with YourChange, individuals can easily donate to help bring a unit to the High Country.”

Each time that you use your credit or debit card, YourChange automatically rounds up your spare change for you. When your spare change equals $5, the mobile app will donate those funds to AMOREM.

AMOREM staff have tested the secure app themselves.

“Three people on my team have been using the YourChange app for a little more than two weeks and we have already raised more than $50 to AMOREM’s campaign,” said Benfield. “Can you imagine the impact that we can all have on this project if we all rounded up our change?”

Signing up for YourChange is simple. Download the app on your smartphone or tablet, safely and securely link your debit or credit card to the app, select AMOREM as the nonprofit organization of your choice and begin rounding up your spare change.

Download the mobile app today to see how YourChange can bring more to the High Country.

For more information about AMOREM’s Quality, Compassion, Support campaign, visit www.amoremsupport.org/donate/high-country-capital-campaign.

For an instructional video about the YourChange mobile app, visit https://youtu.be/myvxtL7odK0.