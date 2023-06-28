MORGANTON - An AMOREM patient has formed an end-of-life friendship with Ted Nugent.

Steve Taylor has been under AMOREM’s care since November of 2022, with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

When Taylor’s AMOREM Medical Social Worker, Katie Bradshaw, began working with Taylor, she wanted to do something to bring joy to him and his family so, she asked him if he could talk to anyone in the world, who would it be?

“He initially told me that he’d like to meet God,” says Bradshaw, “I told him that I personally couldn’t make that happen but that I would do everything possible to help him meet and speak with someone who is earth side.”

Taylor expressed that he would love to speak with Ted Nugent. Nugent shares many of the values, morals and beliefs that Taylor holds close to his own heart. Nugent is also an avid hunter, just like Taylor.

“Steve’s wife, Vivian, and I tried contacting Ted on our own but, we were afraid that it was too much of a shot in the dark,” says Bradshaw.

To supplement their own efforts, Bradshaw and the Taylors applied to the Dream Foundation in hopes that the organization could assist with arranging an interaction between Taylor and Nugent. To their amazement, their own efforts were what worked to get a response from Nugent.

Nugent called Taylor one afternoon while he was filming a portion of his podcast, Spirit Campfire, and recorded the phone conversation live, for other fans to witness and hear.

As Nugent begins talking to Taylor, he says, “I am so honored that you would call me during these difficult times. The Nugent family and everyone that I know right now is praying for you.”

Nugent also acknowledges that he understands that Taylor was unable to get out and hunt this season. He tells Taylor that he will get an address from Taylor’s wife and send them some deer meat, so that they can enjoy the rewards of a good hunt.

As Nugent wraps the conversation up, Taylor begins to cry tears of gratitude and Nugent promises to keep Taylor’s number and call to check in on him periodically.

“I personally know of at least three times that Ted and Steve have spoken since the initial phone call,” says Bradshaw.

When Bradshaw returned for a visit with Taylor after the initial phone call, she asked him what it was like to speak with Nugent. Taylor looked at her with teary eyes and a smile and simply said, “Thank you.”

To view Nugent’s podcast featuring Steve Taylor, visit https://americasvoice.news/video/Dm4SuK8FdGv9hDs/.

To learn more about AMOREM services, call 828-754-0101 or visit www.amoremsupport.org.