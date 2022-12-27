AMOREM receives six awards at Charleston Conference

LENOIR -- AMOREM’s Public Relations Coordinator, Lisa Caviness, and Marketing Specialist, Molly Fitzgerald, attended the Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society 2022 Resilience Reset Conference to receive six awards for their Community Engagement Team's marketing efforts. CHPRMS members compete in more than a dozen categories and a panel of marketing communications professionals from other states chooses the winners.

AMOREM’s public relations and marketing team plays a key role in providing information and education to patients, families and the communities served.

“We work very hard to ensure that the communities we serve have all of the information and resources that they may need,” says Fitzgerald. “We are honored to have received six awards for the work that our team has done over the last year. This kind of recognition reminds us that our communities are receiving the resources and education that they need from us and that they are interacting positively with the information that we provide.”

The team was awarded four Golden Wallies for the organization’s website, logo, capital campaign case statement and care ad series. The team also received two Golden Tusk awards for their jobs campaign and their capital campaign.

“Our team is excited and humbled by the recognition from our peers in healthcare marketing throughout the Carolinas,” says Caviness. “It is truly an honor to promote the excellence delivered by the entire AMOREM team.”

During the conference, Caviness and Fitzgerald participated in breakout sessions and workshops provided by industry leading key-note speakers at the CHPRMS conference.

“We left the conference with so many new ideas and techniques that we are excited to begin working with,” says Fitzgerald. “We will continue to deliver the best information and resources to our communities and are thankful for the knowledge gained and the support from our leaders who made our attendance possible.”

Other AMOREM staff who contributed to the award-winning projects include April Moore, vice president of business services and Kerri L. McFalls, vice president of community engagement. Outside consultants that contributed include NickGreene.com, MESH Design, VanNoppen Marketing and Teleios Collaborative Network.