AMOREM is recognizing two long-time employees, Juanita Carlton, CNAII, CHPA, QDCP, and Pat Braswell for their many years of service in the hospice industry.

During Carlton’s 30-year tenure with AMOREM, she received the 2020 Sharon O. Dixon Clinical Excellence Award from the Carolinas Center and was the recipient of the Best of Caldwell 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 awards. Carlton is certified as both a CNAI and CNAII, is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nursing Assistant and is a Qualified Dementia Care Provider.

“Juanita’s true gift goes beyond the excellent clinical care that she provides,” says Public Relations Coordinator and friend, Lisa Caviness. “She genuinely cares and sees each patient as the individual that they are.”

Carlton holds a unique knack for listening to patients as they share their needs, wishes and desires. She first listens, then acts to create joy wherever it can be found. The small things are most monumental in Carlton’s eyes.

“Years ago, during my CNA class, we visited Caldwell Hospice,” says Carlton, “the Lord spoke to me as we were walking through the courtyard there and I knew that Caldwell Hospice was where the Lord wanted me to be. Together, we all made a difference one patient at a time.”

Braswell provided 16 years of dedicated service to AMOREM in housekeeping where she formed many loving and supportive relationships with team members. Not only did Braswell take care of the staff at AMOREM, but she also offered her assistance to patients and families when they were in need.

“My retirement is very bittersweet.” says Braswell, “AMOREM was my home away from home and I enjoyed being a part of this family. I certainly cannot thank my peers enough for their generosity and friendship over the years.”

Braswell’s peers, though they were saddened by her leaving, collected items to create a gift basket to send her off warmly.

“We collected pampering items,” says Jackie Bradshaw, lead customer service specialist, “People donated things like books, gift cards, snacks and anything else that would help Pat relax into retirement.”

Both Carlton and Braswell are deeply appreciated and loved by their peers at AMOREM. The organization is sad to see these compassionate individuals go but excited for all the adventures that retirement will bring!

For more information about AMOREM services, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828-754-0101.