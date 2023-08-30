AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, welcomes its new Chief Executive Officer, DeSha McLeod, to the organization.

McLeod comes to AMOREM with more than 20 years of hospice leadership experience through organizations with operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and California. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business with a focus in accounting, received her Master of Business Administration from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and also is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Administrator.

“Most people begin working at a hospice organization after a positive hospice experience with a loved one,” said McLeod, “for me, that was not the case. After a harrowing experience with my grandfather’s hospice provider, I had the opportunity to ensure hospice care and services were provided in the manner consistent with the hospice philosophy and the way that it is intended. I took the chance to start a hospice division at Camellia Health where I opened 14 offices and grew the reach of the hospice division exponentially. I accredit my grandfather for the path that I have found myself on today.

“The mission of AMOREM was one of the primary things that drew me in,” says McLeod. “I admire the courage that it took to merge two long-standing non-profit hospice and palliative care agencies in an act to build sustainability and ensure our residents throughout our 12-county service area have access to quality serious illness and end of life care services. The people, the basic principles and the strong foundation that had been laid down are impressive.”

McLeod considers herself to be a situational leader. She is prepared and willing to do anything that is needed of her in any situation, whether that is helping to set up an event with staff or managing a meeting with AMOREM’s Board of Directors. She values being a collaborative and visionary leader who provides the mentorship, resources and tools that are necessary for her staff to thrive.

“I find it very important to carry on the legacy of AMOREM,” she said. “We want to provide communities with the education and resources necessary so that we are the first provider to arise in conversation when hospice is on the table. I am fortunate and privileged to have joined AMOREM where our dedicated employees care about our mission and our patients and their families. The people are truly what makes the difference.”

To learn more about AMOREM services, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828-754-0101.