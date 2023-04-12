World acclaimed wildlife photographer and adventurer Amos Nachoum will bring his photography to the CoMMA stage on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. While his interest in conservation began with sharks, he looks to bring attention to the most fragile regions of the underwater realm with preservation of the environment foremost in his mind. His favorite way to raise awareness and stimulate passion for the ocean is to help guests experience it first-hand. For those unable to join him on his adventures, he brings the oceans to the world through his photography and public speaking engagements.

“This will be an incredible evening of visual awe as Amos takes you through his explorations with pictures almost too incredible to believe”, said Sharon Jablonski, director of CoMMA. “His work is inspiring and breathtaking, a show for audiences of all ages and one we are excited to bring to Morganton”, she added.

Honored as 2019 SeaKeeper of the year, Amos is the subject of the recently released documentary “Picture of His Life” which follows Amos on an expedition in the Canadian Arctic to swim alongside and photograph polar bears. For National Geographic, he was team leader for separate photo expeditions to document the Red Sea, Great White Sharks, and Killer Whales.

His photos and essays have appeared in hundreds of publications around the globe, including National Geographic, Time, Life, The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveler, Le Figaro, Terra Sauvage, Airone, Mondo Somerso, Der Spiegel, Unterwasser, and many more. His work has also been included in the books The Living Ocean, The World of Nature, and Oceans. He has appeared on National Geographic Explorer, Today, and Good Morning America and featured in People, Esquire, and Money magazines. Amos’s photography has won Nikon, Communication Arts, and BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.

Above all else, Amos loves people as much as wildlife. His concern for both inspired him to co-found Israel’s Marine National Park on the Red Sea. Tickets for the speaking engagement and amazing photography show as a backdrop are $35-$40 for adults and $30 for students (plus sales tax). For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.