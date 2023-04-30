Not too long ago, I read a book review in which the critic complained that a recent novel had no light at the end of its long, dark tunnel. The main character ended as he started, a failure with neither fame nor fortune.

At once, it reminded me of my only visit to one set of cousins home: partly because they lived more than 300 miles away and partly because my parents were ambivalent about my uncle.

Married to my mother’s sister, he served as a minister in a thriving church. Though my parents admired his preaching success, they found him unduly harsh to his four adopted children. He belittled his well-behaved son in public. He whipped his misbehaving daughters in private with a belt! After one of his visits to our house, our mother complained for days about unsolicited advice.

I wasn’t ambivalent. He was mean.

During the week I was there, he pulled one of his teenaged daughters into his office and whipped her. The next day he called me into his office. He handed me a graduation card with a $100 bill inside, the largest gift I’d ever received, and advised me to work hard in college so I wouldn’t be a failure like my father.

I left that office furious.

My father was NOT a failure!

He never yelled at me, neither publicly or privately. He’d spanked me only once, and I’d deserved it. He gave me no unsolicited advice.

Even after both men died, sometimes I imagined myself throwing that $100 bill at my uncle while citing proof after proof that my dad was successful.

Though he’d never been inside a church until age 16, he heard a call to the ministry after he graduated, turned down a college scholarship, and traveled 2,000 miles to study for the ministry with only $6 in his pocket.

He interrupted his seminary studies to serve in the Army, and married our mother who’d grown up in a family of successful ministers. Back in school, he got excellent grades. But once he graduated, he faced giants and fiery furnaces as he candidated at one church after another, getting rejections. Eventually, he started a church himself that he stayed with 11 years. Next, he served small churches even into his 70s. Often he supported his growing family with other jobs.

After working eight hours in a factory, he read to me a chapter a night of the entire “Bobbsey Twins in the Country,” surely the world’s most boring book for an adult. He made up stories for us about an adorable, but mischievous, cocker spaniel. At vacation Bible school, he acted out Goliath, falling with a mighty crash, lying on the church floor as still as a stone, and letting a church member cut off his wastebasket head with a sword.

Our dad loved baseball, music and poems; made fudge on Fridays; took us swimming; taught me to ride a bike. No matter what we gave him for Christmas, he put it on or used it at once.

He took our brother with Downs Syndrome to baseball games, Long John Silver’s, and to church member’s homes. He laughed with that son, even when that occasionally arrogant young man criticized his father.

He listened to our mother and changed his sermons to make them less learned.

He wasn’t perfect. No matter how he tried, he couldn’t fix the feet of our swing set to stay in the ground when anyone swung high. He didn’t repair the hole on our back porch until after our mother stepped in it and fell. He complained about paperwork, looked at his watch during family weddings, and grumbled occasionally. Though he enjoyed arguing with Jehovah’s Witnesses, he often headed to his study rather than finish a disagreement or address a personal problem.

Yet not one of his seven children would have traded him for any other father.

What about my uncle?

In her later years, our mother said she’d realized he had some “good qualities.”

“He was mean,” I said.

Recently, though, after my grandmother’s diary corrected some of my childhood memories, I began to wonder: Had he actually whipped my cousin while I was there? All I remembered clearly was the closed door, the yelling, and the sobbing. Had he really said that my father was a failure or just implied it? And had I gotten so angry partly because I suspected that the church my dad started might be a failure? It didn’t look like a real church.

I called my cousin and asked my first question.

She laughed. “I can’t remember, but he whipped me at least once a week, and I often defied him intentionally.” She seemed to have forgiven any whippings, fair or unfair. She talked of his church, still standing, with a measure of pride. She called him “Dad.”

I felt a tiny shift in my thinking: How could my uncle’s fathering be a failure if his daughter had bloomed into someone I liked, as well as admired for her resilience? Can even apparent failures sow seeds of success? And what did I know of my uncle’s private struggles and achievements? Had I, like him, too hastily decided someone else was a failure?

I’ll always believe it’s wrong to belittle children in public or whip them with belts. And I’ll perhaps always quarrel with those who think success depends on fame or money.

I see success as lights within a dark tunnel: a man pulling the last bill from his wallet for another desperate family; responding to a break-in of his home with: “We aren’t supposed to lay up treasures on earth anyway”; and writing rare, heartfelt letters to each of his adult children.

His funeral included admiring relatives, friends and church members from even his failed church, people who’d traveled hundreds of miles to celebrate his life, and a wife who considered him a definite success.

“He fulfilled his call,” our mother said.