Ancestry search leads woman, family to Morganton roots

California native Becca Heacock was overwhelmed the first time she stepped onto the property at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell Jr. House at Quaker Meadows. She had come to Morganton all the way from Los Angeles to participate in Historic Burke Foundation’s 2019 Revolutionary War Days activities.
Becca readily accepted the invitation when HBF board of directors’ member and Revolutionary War Days organizer, Dr. Linda Lindsey, asked her to portray Grace Greenlee Bowman McDowell, mistress of Quaker Meadows and Becca’s fifth-great-grandmother. Her husband Jeff and son Taylor accompanied her on the cross-country trip. They fell in love with the McDowell House, the area, and the people.
“It’s a beautiful house, it’s a nice town and the people were so warm and welcoming,” Becca said.
The family was ready for a move and felt an ancestral connection to the land, so they decided to move to Morganton.
They invited Becca’s mother, Marsha Brychta, to join them, and she excitedly agreed. They put their houses on the market and within a year of that first visit, the family of four made Morganton home. As serendipity would have it, the house they purchased here is located on land once owned by Grace McDowell’s brother, James Greenlee.
Representing her ancestor during Revolutionary War Days was a moving experience for Becca.
“It’s hard work, because you’re really channeling her and her emotions,” she said.
The connection to her ancestor was remarkable, because only a year prior to portraying Grace, Becca knew nothing about the McDowells.
Born and raised in California, Becca knew her maternal great-grandmother was from Raleigh. But her family never told stories about their North Carolina roots, except for a vague tale of Irish ancestors who once owned a large home that they lost after the Civil War.
Becca’s mother Marsha decided to try her luck digging for their lineage on Ancestry.com. It wasn’t long before she called Becca and said, “Sit down. You’re not going to believe this.” Marsha shared that her discovery linked them to North Carolina ancestors, Capt. Charles McDowell Jr. and his wife, Grace.
As a knowledgeable researcher with nearly 20 years secretarial and administrative experience in the legal departments of three Hollywood film studios, Becca went to work verifying the findings. Her research led to Historic Burke Foundation. Then-board member Mary Lou Furr poured through records in Morganton Public Library’s North Carolina Room and uncovered the wealth of information that Becca had hoped for.
She was proud to learn that both her ancestors risked their lives for freedom during the Revolutionary War. When Becca and Marsha relocated to Morganton, they joined the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, an organization consisting of members whose lineage goes back to a documented patriot.
Becca learned that not only was Charles McDowell a patriot, but Grace McDowell was recognized as a patriot in her own right — an uncommon accomplishment for a woman at that time. She was especially proud that Grace served as a quartermaster for the militia who grew and donated crops for the war effort, and even made gunpowder.
Becca is quick to point out that Grace could not have served the war effort without the labor of the enslaved people who lived on the estate -- caring for the household, raising the crops and working the raw materials that made the gun powder.
“The McDowells were successful because of their slaves,” Becca said emphatically. “They could not have done all of this without them.”
She readily admits that while there is pride in her family’s patriotic history, there is sadness in weighing her ancestors’ prominence against their use of slave labor. This conflict presses Becca to unearth and elevate the stories of the enslaved people who lived on the McDowell estate.
Becca joined the board of Historic Burke Foundation, which owns and manages the McDowell House, soon after relocating to Morganton. In addition to helping the organization share information about the McDowell House’s history, its architecture and its role in the Revolutionary War, she hopes to add the personal stories of those who lived there to the narrative -- stories of McDowell family members, the craftsmen, the enslaved people and the women.
As a historian and a descendant of its original inhabitants, Becca wants the McDowell House to be a welcoming place for everyone. She continues to research and find new stories and artifacts, including a poem from the North Carolina Archives written in Grace McDowell’s handwriting.
“It’s exciting every time we discover something new,” she said.
So, what’s next for Becca Heacock?
She hopes to continue to portray her fifth great-grandmother in period re-enactments. One day, she wants to see an angel statue erected to recognize the craftsmen and enslaved people buried in unmarked graves at the Quaker Meadows cemetery. She is considering creating family trees representing the first residents of the McDowell estate from the Revolutionary War through the Civil War. Someday she may write a book about Grace Greenlee Bowman McDowell.
And who knows, with her studio connections back in Hollywood, maybe one day there could be a movie.
Leslie McKesson is a member of the Morganton Writers Group, president of the Historic Burke Foundation board of directors and a member of the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.