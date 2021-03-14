Ancestry search leads woman, family to Morganton roots

Becca learned that not only was Charles McDowell a patriot, but Grace McDowell was recognized as a patriot in her own right — an uncommon accomplishment for a woman at that time. She was especially proud that Grace served as a quartermaster for the militia who grew and donated crops for the war effort, and even made gunpowder.

Becca is quick to point out that Grace could not have served the war effort without the labor of the enslaved people who lived on the estate -- caring for the household, raising the crops and working the raw materials that made the gun powder.

“The McDowells were successful because of their slaves,” Becca said emphatically. “They could not have done all of this without them.”

She readily admits that while there is pride in her family’s patriotic history, there is sadness in weighing her ancestors’ prominence against their use of slave labor. This conflict presses Becca to unearth and elevate the stories of the enslaved people who lived on the McDowell estate.