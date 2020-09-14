 Skip to main content
Animal advisory board meeting cancelled
Burke County Animal Advisory Board

Animal advisory board meeting cancelled

  • Updated
Scoop Jackson photo

Pictured is a puppy briefly fostered by The News Herald earlier this year before being adopted by his forever family.

 Photo by Tammie Gercken/Wholly-owned by The News Herald

The Burke County Animal Advisory Board’s meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 is cancelled, however, the advisory board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Burke County Services Building at 110 N. Green St. in Morganton (Door E).

A portion of this meeting will be devoted to receiving public input on amendments to the animal ordinance concerning tethering, breeder permits/registration and possibly an unaltered impounded animal fine. Participants are encouraged to bring seven copies of any written proposals for consideration or participants may email them to the clerk to the board, kay.draughn@burkenc.org at least 24 hours prior to the meeting and copies will be provided.

If reasonable ADA accommodations are needed to participate in the meeting, please contact the County Manager’s office at 828-764-9350 at least 48 hours prior to the meetings. In compliance with NC Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order, seating will be capped at 25 and is on a first come, first served basis. To reduce the spread of coronavirus, participants will be screened, required to wear a face covering and sit 6-feet apart.

How aerosols spread in a room

