Animal cruelty charge dismissed by DA
Animal cruelty charge dismissed by DA

An assistant district attorney recently dismissed an animal cruelty charge against a Valdese man, saying animal services had no evidence to show how long the owner had the two horses. Animal Services euthanized the two horses due to health conditions.

The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.

John Herbert Shuffler was charged in October with one misdemeanor count of animal abuse/cruelty after Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated horses from his property. 

On Feb. 24, Assistant District Attorney Taylor Rockett dismissed the charge. In the dismissal, Rockett said she had discussed the case with animal enforcement officers and there was no evidence to show how long Shuffler had owned the two horses. Because of that, they couldn’t prove how or when the horses became unwell.

In addition, Rockett said they couldn’t prove whether he had or didn’t have a chance to seek or provide medical care before the horses were seized.

Burke County Animal Enforcement officers accused Shuffler of willfully depriving the animals of necessary sustenance and medical care.

The two horses were eventually euthanized due to their health issues, county animal services officials have said.

Late last year, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted to amend the county animal ordinance to allow animal enforcement officers to obtain warrants to investigate animal cruelty cases. The amended ordinance section allows animal enforcement, who are not sworn officers, to obtain administrative search and inspection warrants if the owner doesn’t give consent to search the premises.

Animal Services used the amended ordinance for the first time to investigate and seize the two horses from Shuffler’s property.

In February, Animal Services seized multiple shar-pei puppies and dogs from a home in Morganton. Officials say charges are pending in the case.

