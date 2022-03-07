Animal cruelty charge dismissed by DA

The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.

John Herbert Shuffler was charged in October with one misdemeanor count of animal abuse/cruelty after Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated horses from his property.

On Feb. 24, Assistant District Attorney Taylor Rockett dismissed the charge. In the dismissal, Rockett said she had discussed the case with animal enforcement officers and there was no evidence to show how long Shuffler had owned the two horses. Because of that, they couldn’t prove how or when the horses became unwell.

In addition, Rockett said they couldn’t prove whether he had or didn’t have a chance to seek or provide medical care before the horses were seized.

Burke County Animal Enforcement officers accused Shuffler of willfully depriving the animals of necessary sustenance and medical care.

The two horses were eventually euthanized due to their health issues, county animal services officials have said.