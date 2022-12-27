Animal foundation kicks off fundraiser for new county shelter

The Burke County Animal Services Foundation has started an effort to raise money for a new county animal shelter.

During this season of giving, the foundation is asking for public support and donations for a new animal shelter, said Kay Draughn, president of the all-volunteer foundation board.

The nonprofit organization’s participation goal is to get 1,000 people to show their support for construction of the new animal shelter by contributing to the cause. Draughn said the goal of the first phase of fundraising is $250,000.

The organization says tax-deductible donations of any size can be made securely via PayPal on the foundation’s website at https://bit.ly/3jtTPqf, or mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680, or dropped off at Burke County Animal Services, 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton, during normal business hours. The donate link on the website also allows for donations via debit or credit cards.

“I think there's an awful lot of great people in Burke County who love animals and who will support us in this, and I believe we can do it,” Draughn said of the fundraising effort.

Burke County officials say no money has been set aside or identified for a new animal shelter yet. Burke County commissioners have been discussing building a new animal shelter since at least 2019. The current shelter was built in the 1970s.

Plans for a new shelter include a surgical unit to conduct spay and neuter surgeries.

Draughn said a surgical unit is an integral part of a new shelter.

“Spaying and neutering along with education and legislation are the only ways that we will get a handle on the surplus pet population,” Draughn said.

Shelters across the country have been overwhelmed this year with unwanted animals.

Several members of a local nonprofit spoke to commissioners during their Dec. 20 meeting to encourage them to build a new shelter that will include a surgical unit.

Erin Kiser, president of REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter), told the board her organization has seen a steady increase in the number of calls, mostly recently about stray, abandoned or feral cats and kittens.

“It is with our most sincere hope that the spay/neuter clinic will be a part of the proposed animal services building. Without action, the stray domestic cat and feral cat population, as well as the dog population, will continue to grow exponentially.”

She said the center with a surgical unit will be a step in the right direction.

Devonna Ijames, a REASON volunteer, also spoke during the meeting, asking the board to build a spay/neuter clinic as part of the new animal services center.

Ijames said local veterinarians help the organization with spay/neuter surgical appointments. She said that 57% of the surgeries in the past year, however, are done in another county. She said animal services officials told her that 65% to 70% of the shelter’s spay/neuter surgeries are done in another county and many are even done in another state.

Additionally, Ijames said, some of the places who have done surgeries for REASON have been inundated and have had to reschedule multiple surges, which sets them back considerably.

She said that puts them behind with the growing number of calls they continue to receive.

“Right now, we’ve had to shut down our phone lines until Jan. 2 because of this problem. Demand is more than we can handle right now, and seems to be going in the wrong direction,” Ijames said.

Lela Duke, also with REASON, told commissioners the most important part of the new animal services center is a spay/neuter clinic. She said the overpopulation of animals in Burke County is tremendous and will only continue to grow without some sort of change in the approach to the problem. She said 95% of animals that come into animal services have not been spayed or neutered.

Duke said a spay/neuter clinic would offer a low-cost option for residents, as well as allow animal services to spay/neuter the animals that come into the shelter.

Draughn said a new animal services center would serve the county and its residents for the next 40 to 50 years.

“This is an opportunity for folks who want to, you know, make a difference and be a part of something that's great for their community that they're passionate about,” Draughn said.

Draughn said commissioners have said they would like to see the public put some support and money behind the project.

In July 2019, the Burke County animal shelter was moved from operation under the sheriff’s office to the county manager’s office.

That year, commissioners also contracted with Shelter Planners of America for an animal shelter facility needs assessment.

The needs assessment called for 10,787 square feet of enclosed space, with an additional 3,127 square feet of exterior space.

So far, commissioners identified property it already owns next to the 911 center on Kirksey Drive in Morganton as a future home of a new shelter. The current animal shelter is located on Kirksey Drive.

Last year, commissioners agreed to purchase 2.5 acres from Burke County Public Schools on Kirksey Drive to add to the property.

The county already owned 17.03 acres there, which includes the land the 911 center sits on.