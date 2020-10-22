Animal rescue looks toward the future

The local nonprofit cat rescue organization, The Cats’ Cradle, celebrated its 20th year anniversary in 2019. Founder and Director Lynda Garibaldi expected to have a brick and mortar adoption center and cat sanctuary within five years and now, 21 years later and still without a center, hopes that her legacy of cat rescue and activism will soon include that reality.

“We are looking for land,” says Garibaldi, “and talking to a designer. Then we hope to start a capital campaign. The need is great. While we currently operate well with cats and kittens housed at foster homes and shown at our local Petsmart (Morganton and Hickory), we are often limited by our fosters being filled to capacity and the inability for potential adopters to spend time with and visit our multitude of available cats and kittens.

“We foresee a cat adoption center and sanctuary as a wonderful destination, a delight to volunteers, visiting humans, and the cats that are housed there, a place where even shy cats can thrive. We envision a cage-free indoor and enclosed outdoor environment for the cats and, ideally, an onsite clinic for veterinarian care including spay/neuter, and even a gift shop.”