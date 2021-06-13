Animal rescue, Silver Fork Winery to partner for event

Tails will be wagging in late July as a local winery and animal rescue group partner for an event.

Silver Fork Winery will be hosting the Sit! Stay! Drink! charity event to benefit A Better Life Animal Rescue on Sunday, July 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the winery, located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

The event will feature a musical performance from Roadside Attraction. There will also be a silent auction with prizes, raffles, games including an obstacle course for the dogs, a photo booth and pet sketches. A few dogs available for adoption by the rescue will also be greeting guests.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children, which includes a plate of pasta, salad and rolls, cookies from AJ’s Family Restaurant and one glass of Silver Fork’s wine for adults. Sodas and water will also be available.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the rescue, including adopt-a-row plaques that can be engraved and placed on a row of grapes in honor or memory of a family member, friend or pet.

“Adopt-a-row plaques will remain a part of our winery’s history,” said Jennifer Foulides, co-owner of Silver Fork and A Better Life’s board of directors’ member.