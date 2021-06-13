Animal rescue, Silver Fork Winery to partner for event

Tails will be wagging in late July as a local winery and animal rescue group partner for an event.
Silver Fork Winery will be hosting the Sit! Stay! Drink! charity event to benefit A Better Life Animal Rescue on Sunday, July 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the winery, located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
The event will feature a musical performance from Roadside Attraction. There will also be a silent auction with prizes, raffles, games including an obstacle course for the dogs, a photo booth and pet sketches. A few dogs available for adoption by the rescue will also be greeting guests.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children, which includes a plate of pasta, salad and rolls, cookies from AJ’s Family Restaurant and one glass of Silver Fork’s wine for adults. Sodas and water will also be available.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the rescue, including adopt-a-row plaques that can be engraved and placed on a row of grapes in honor or memory of a family member, friend or pet.
“Adopt-a-row plaques will remain a part of our winery’s history,” said Jennifer Foulides, co-owner of Silver Fork and A Better Life’s board of directors’ member.
“We’re thrilled that this event benefits A Better Life and that the adopt-a-row plaques enable people to continue to celebrate the memory of a loved one year after year by simply visiting our winery and enjoying a glass of our delicious wine,” said Foulides. “Silver Fork’s mountain views and peaceful surroundings help make the experience a truly enjoyable one. People look forward to this particular event and every year more and more turn out to enjoy themselves. We’re hoping to exceed our goal to raise $5,000 for A Better Life.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.EventBrite.com. On the EventBrite website, click on search events and type in Sit Stay Drink. Participants will be directed to the page to purchase tickets. Interested participants can also purchase tickets by personal checks made out to A Better Life Animal Rescue and sent to PO Box 8311, Morganton, NC 28680. The rain date for this event will be Sunday, Aug. 1.
For more information, contact Silver Fork Winery at 828-391-8783.