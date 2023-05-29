Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An animal rights organization has filed a lawsuit in Burke County against Case Farms.

The lawsuit, filed by the organization Legal Impact for Chickens, accuses Case Farms of intentional reckless acts of extreme neglect and violence against the chickens it processes. And that it doesn’t meet the National Chicken Council trade association guidelines and standards, the lawsuit says.

The company, which has other locations in the state, as well as in Ohio, says in its media releases that it processes 3.7 million birds per week and produces in excess of 1.1 billion pounds of fresh, partially cooked and frozen-for-export poultry products per year.

Legal Impact for Chickens, which has a Raleigh address, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday at the Burke County Courthouse. The organization says it is a litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability and that it brings strategic lawsuits for chickens and other farmed animals. It develops and refines creative methods to enforce existing cruelty laws in factory farms, and sues companies that break animal-welfare commitments, according to the organization.

Legal Impact for Chickens says the lawsuit comes on the heels of a 2021 undercover investigation by animal advocacy group Animal Outlook, which it claims revealed a trend of cruel and deadly abuse at the Morganton Case Farms hatchery. The organization accuses Case Farms of violating both industry standards and North Carolina law.

The lawsuit against Case Farms says employees at the hatchery pack so many chicks into a single tray the birds are forced to stand on top of each other. It also claims footage from the investigation shows chicks’ necks being caught and crushed between trays.

It accuses the company of using faulty equipment when transporting the chicks to other facilities to grow to an appropriate weight for food production. That leads to many deaths, the lawsuit says.

It also accuses employees at the Morganton facility of mistreating chicks by throwing and dropping them, stepping on them and running over them with machinery.

The lawsuit says Case Farms uses improper hatching practices, which has caused pain and suffering to the chicks, including dying from overheating.

It also says it intentionally eludes animal welfare inspectors and even falsified animal welfare training documents.

It goes on to describe other instances of what Legal Impact for Chickens calls animal cruelty.

The lawsuit is asking for a permanent injunction against Case Farms, prohibiting the company from further violations of state law. It argues that without the permanent injunction, the chicks will continue to suffer irreparable harm.

It also is asking for Case Farms to pay the reasonable attorney fees of the plaintiff.

“We're asking for a court order to require the hatchery to be more careful in its treatment of animals,” Alene Anello, president of the nonprofit, said in an email to The News Herald. “For instance, perhaps the company can hire more employees to make sure there are enough people on hand to care for the birds properly and not have to rush.”

Case Farms has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit, according to the filed papers.

The News Herald reached out to Case Farms for comment but had not heard back as of press time.