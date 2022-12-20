Animal Services asking for foster families for Christmas

Christmas is typically a time when people reach out and help others.

Burke County Animal Services is hoping people also reach out to help homeless animals.

The shelter is holding its holiday foster program, "Home for the Holidays," which is an event that allows people to foster its homeless dogs and cats over the holidays.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, said the shelter currently has 19 dogs and 28 cats and kittens available for "Home for the Holidays."

Those wanting to foster can pick up a dog or cat — or two — by 4 p.m. Dec. 23 and can return (or adopt) them from Dec. 28-31, she said.

Animal Services provides everything the animal will need to the foster family, as well as some Christmas gifts from “Santa Claus for things with Paws.” Settlemyre said they just ask the foster families to take lots of photos of the gifts being opened to share with them.

People have brought a lot of gifts for the animals so Animal Services staff is going through those and will send them with the animals chosen for "Home for the Holidays," Settlemyre said.

She said if an animal is not chosen for the holiday foster program, the animals at the shelter will get to open their gifts on Dec. 23. Burke County Animal Services will share the photos of the gift-opening with everyone on its Facebook page, she said.

Settlemyre said there are still a few shelter animals on the angle tree at Animal Services and they will accept those gifts through Dec. 23. She said the gifts are not expensive but are things such as a collar, toy or some other small item.

Settlemyre thanked Bark Side Pet Grooming and Animal Hospital of East Burke, both in Valdese, and Paw & Claws of Morganton for their angel trees for the shelter animals.

Settlemyre said "Home for the Holidays" gives the shelter animals a chance to go to a home and decompress during the Christmas holiday. It’s also gives them more human contact than they would get remaining in the shelter.

While the shelter is closed over Christmas, staff will still go there to feed the animals and clean, Settlemyre said. However, the animals are essentially by themselves during the period.

With the holiday foster program, families learn a lot about the animals that they can share with the shelter to help market them for adoption, she said.

“So it’s a win-win for everybody,” Settlemyre said.

Visit Burke County Animal Services at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices.