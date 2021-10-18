Animal services to host Halloween adoption event

Burke County Animal Services is getting in the spooky spirit by hosting a Halloween-themed adoption event at the end of the month.
Animal Services will host community members and their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at BCAS, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.
Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, encourages local animal lovers to attend the event to see the adoptable dogs and cats looking for their fur-ever homes.
“We are hosting our ‘Very Spook-tacular Halloween party,’” said Johnson. “We’re going to be doing a costume contest, trick-or-treating for the kids and we’re also going to be doing trick-or-treating for dogs, where people can take shelter dogs out on a walk and take them to different treat bowls. We’ll have a couple of games, the costume contest ... a prize basket with cat stuff in it and one with dog stuff to take home to your own pets. Adoption fees will also be 50% off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. So all day that we’re open, adoption fees will be half price.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best costumes, humans and animals. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the Halloween festivities while helping the shelter animals find their forever homes.
“We’re a little over-populated here at the shelter and we need to get some animals adopted,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some animals here for a couple months that are absolutely perfect and they just need to be adopted. They just, they have nowhere to go. So we’re having this adoption event to try and get those animals that have been here for a while adopted.”
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the Animal Services Halloween event or for questions about adoptable animals, call Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or other upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.