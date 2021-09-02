Animal services to offer reduced adoption events

Burke County Animal Services will host reduced-fee animal adoption events throughout the month of September to help the animals find forever homes.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, is looking forward to the events that will be held throughout September. She hopes that the reduced adoption rate events will encourage people who are looking for a furry friend to adopt from Animal Services.
“So, on every Saturday in September, starting this Saturday, we are going to be running reduced adoption fee for our kitty cats called ‘Caturdays,’” Settlemyre said. “We are doing a reduced adoption event. It will be $45 per cat or kitten every Saturday in September. People are able to come in and do like a foster to adopt, and if everything’s working out for that week, they’re more than welcome to adopt that Saturday for that reduced fees. That way, we can make sure these animals are going to be a good fit within their household before they officially adopted.”
Another event Animal Services will be hosting is called “Seniors for Seniors.” The agency brings in a variety of different animals of different ages. The goal of this event is to help some of the older residents at the shelter find a loving home to live out their golden years.
“We have found ourselves with a lot of senior animals,” Settlemyre said. “We’re considering dogs and cats over the age of 7 years old to be seniors. So we have found ourselves with a lot in our care over the last few months with very unfortunate situations, and these animals are not doing well here in the shelter. Most of these have come from loving homes. So we know there is a huge need for older people within our community to have that companionship, maybe they’d be seeking that and there’s a lot of health benefits to people owning pets and stuff like that.
“So we are offering anybody over 65 years old, if they are interested in adopting one of our senior pets, they are going to get a 50% discount for that adoption, dogs and cats. This event is for the whole month of September, and the same process applies. So if somebody wanted to come in and foster to adopt one of these animals, make sure they’re a good fit before they officially commit, they’re more than welcome to.”
Settlemyre hopes the “Seniors for Seniors” event will create more adoption opportunities for the older residents throughout the shelter. She wants people to understand that the older animals need homes just as much as the younger ones.
Animal Services also is looking forward to getting more involved with the local communities and businesses. She and staffers have created an opportunity to allow animals to become a part of their business throughout September.
“So we had another local organization that did this, and they had a really great turnout for it,” Settlemyre said. “We are requesting if a local business would be willing to house either one adult cat or one or two kittens in their business for up to two weeks ... we can supply everything they needed. This is just going to help us out with some exposure for these guys. … We would provide everything: the food, litter, litter boxes, anything like that. They would just need to keep their areas nice and clean. … That would be a two-week process, and we were looking at starting soon so that so we can deliver the kittens to the businesses.”
Businesses interested in participating in this kitten event need to contact the shelter as soon as possible to start fostering a cat or kitten. Settlemyre recommended contacting the shelter through email to participate.
The event will be from Sept. 14-28, but if businesses are interested in adopting or fostering the cat longer than that, Animal Services will assist them throughout that process.
The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout the week. People interested in adopting are still able to go and visit animals and adopt them during the week.
For information regarding the Animal Services reduced-fee adoption events in September or for any other adoption related questions, call 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.