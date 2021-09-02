Animal services to offer reduced adoption events

Burke County Animal Services will host reduced-fee animal adoption events throughout the month of September to help the animals find forever homes.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, is looking forward to the events that will be held throughout September. She hopes that the reduced adoption rate events will encourage people who are looking for a furry friend to adopt from Animal Services.

“So, on every Saturday in September, starting this Saturday, we are going to be running reduced adoption fee for our kitty cats called ‘Caturdays,’” Settlemyre said. “We are doing a reduced adoption event. It will be $45 per cat or kitten every Saturday in September. People are able to come in and do like a foster to adopt, and if everything’s working out for that week, they’re more than welcome to adopt that Saturday for that reduced fees. That way, we can make sure these animals are going to be a good fit within their household before they officially adopted.”

Another event Animal Services will be hosting is called “Seniors for Seniors.” The agency brings in a variety of different animals of different ages. The goal of this event is to help some of the older residents at the shelter find a loving home to live out their golden years.