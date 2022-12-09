Animal Services warns about rabies in eastern Burke

Burke County Animal Services and its enforcement officers say residents in the eastern end of the county should be aware of wild animals that could carry rabies.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Animal Enforcement received a call about a dog attacking a skunk. The skunk was also reported to be acting “strangely.” Animal Enforcement sent off the skunk for testing and it was positive for rabies.

Animal Enforcement received another call on Thursday for a raccoon acting strangely and approaching people in an aggressive manner. The raccoon has been sent off for testing and Animal Services is awaiting results.

The positive skunk came from the area near East Burke Boulevard in Connelly Springs and the racoon being tested came from Brannock Road in Hickory. These locations are within 5 miles of one another.

Burke County Animal Enforcement officers have canvassed the community to make residents aware, but Animal Services and the Burke County Health Department wanted to make all residents aware in case they or their pets have been in the area recently.

A rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the bus parking lot at East Burke High School, located at 3695 East Burke Blvd., Connelly Springs.

Dogs and cats welcome to the clinic and rabies vaccines are $10, with cash or check accepted.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age 4 months or older be vaccinated against rabies. Even animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations, because wild animals can get into these areas and attack your pets.

Rabies circulates within the wildlife population. Here are some tips to help prevent you, your family and your pets from coming into contact with the rabies virus:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive.

Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands.

If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Enforcement at 828-764-9575 and let them handle it.

Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats or other wildlife and bring them into your yard.

Animal-proof your trash. Make sure that your trashcan lids are secure and don’t leave trash bags outside the cans.

Report all stray animals to Animal Enforcement. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.

For information on the rabies virus, rabies control and prevention, and NC rabies control laws, visit the North Carolina Public Health website at https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.