Animal shelter needs people willing to foster, adopt

Burke County Animal Services is once again pleading for help from the public to foster or adopt homeless cats, kittens, puppies and dogs.

And to make it a more attractive prospect, the county animal shelter is lowering its adoption fees.

Animal Services says it is at maximum capacity and plans to hold “Fall in love with a shelter pet” adoption event on Friday and Saturday at the shelter, located at 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton. The shelter is cutting its adoption price to $10 for cats and $40 for dogs, which include vaccines and spay/neuter.

Elizabeth Guffey, animal services coordinator, told The News Herald the shelter’s cat and kitten kennels are full. Last week, the shelter took in 30 strays in one day, with the majority being cats and kittens, she said.

In addition to lowering adoption fees, animal services is asking for people to foster shelter animals, even if for a short time.

On Sunday, Burke County Animal Services posted a plea on its Facebook page.

“We need fosters terribly!,” the post says. “Even if you could foster for the week and then bring them back this weekend for the adoption event in hopes they get adopted, that would be so helpful!”

The shelter provides litter boxes, crates, carriers and food to those willing to foster, according to animal services.

Guffey said animal services needs to make room for other stray animals that need to be in the shelter.

“We only have so much space,” she said.

Space, the age and condition of the shelter are reasons county commissioners started looking into building a new shelter. The county already has identified property where a new shelter would be built on Kirksey Drive beside of its 911 communications center. The county owns the property identified.

But the board hasn’t decided on the size of the shelter or what features it would have nor how much commissioners are willing to spend on it.

The Burke County Animal Services Foundation, a nonprofit, is planning to kick off a capital campaign later this year to raise money to help build a new shelter, said Kay Draughn, president of the foundation.

The foundation, whose website is www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com, was able to purchase of a cargo van to transport pets for adoption. The foundation also is joining up with the shelter and other community partners for its first Pet Palooza on Nov. 19 and 20. The resource fair will have information for pet owners, a free or low-cost rabies clinic on day two and prizes.

In the meantime, people can donate food to the animal services pet food pantry, which is available to help families in need keep their animals rather than have to surrender them because of cost, shelter officials have said.

Guffey said the pet food pantry has no cat food and very little dog food.

For questions or more information about adopting, fostering or donating food, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or email animalservices@burkenc.org.