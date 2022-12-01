Annual bazaar to offer variety of treasures

North Morganton United Methodist Church, sometimes known as “The Pumpkin Church,” will bring back a popular holiday tradition this year.

The congregation will host its annual Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 990 Sanford Drive in Morganton, said Ruth Duckworth, the event’s organizer. The event will be held indoors for the first time since COVID-19.

The bazaar will feature a silent auction that will include two kayaks donated by Matt Farris and Foothills Marina, antique furniture from the 19th century, gift cards from local businesses and restaurants, furniture donated by local businesses, a Soho Fire Pit, and much more.

Church members have made a variety of craft items to sell, including dish towels, “scrubbies” for pots and pans, beautifully decorated wreaths and Christmas items and illuminated balls.

Duckworth said shoppers will find “the best baked goods in town,” including candy, fudge, cookies, pies and cakes for sale, as well as canned goods such as green beans, tomatoes, pickles and apple butter. Chicken salad and pimento cheese spread will be sold as well.

A highlight each year for those who attend is a “Christmas Store” that includes new and slightly used Christmas decorations, trees, lights and wreaths. A “General Store” will feature lots of household items and décor.

A full breakfast will be available for purchase from 8-10 a.m., and a hot dog lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A beautiful homemade quilt made by Susan Danner will be given away.

Duckworth explained that the bazaar is the church’s major fundraiser of the year. Proceeds support missions and needs in the community. Local organizations that have received funds in the past include Options Inc., Burke United Christian Ministries, House of Refuge, Mimosa Christian Counseling Center, Habitat for Humanity of Burke County, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care (now part of Amorem), local veterans and UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief), which assists with natural disasters.

“The bazaar is a churchwide effort,” she said. “Everyone in the church contributes something — the women, the men, the youth, the children — everyone. We are delighted to have the bazaar back inside, our first bazaar inside (because of the pandemic) since 2019. The entire church is decorated and ready to welcome those who come. The doors open at 8 a.m. We hope you can come.”

For more information about the bazaar, contact the church at 828-437-3852.