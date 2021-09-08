 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual car show to benefit women in transition
0 comments
Safe Harbor

Annual car show to benefit women in transition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
classic car generic photo MCI
Metro-Creative Images

HICKORY -- Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, is partnering again with Safe Harbor for its annual car show.

This year’s Headquarters Car Show is expected to surpass last year’s record of classic automobiles, attendees, sponsors and money raised for Safe Harbor. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 5250 Dusty Lane in Granite Falls.

Safe Harbor is a local nonprofit that focuses on a holistic community approach to provide support for women living in recovery and housing for women at risk for homelessness at no charge. In addition to helping women live in recovery, this local ministry helps women gain skills for employment, establish independent living and provides various services to assist them by giving them a hand up instead of a hand out.

Good donates 100% of proceeds raised from the event each year to Safe Harbor. Last year’s Headquarters Car Show was a record breaking event that featured more than 300 classic automobiles and raised more than $10,000 for the ministry.

For more information on the car show, visit safeharbornc.org or contact Good at 704-813-8981 or rscottgood66gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert