Annual car show to benefit women in transition

HICKORY -- Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, is partnering again with Safe Harbor for its annual car show.

This year’s Headquarters Car Show is expected to surpass last year’s record of classic automobiles, attendees, sponsors and money raised for Safe Harbor. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 5250 Dusty Lane in Granite Falls.

Safe Harbor is a local nonprofit that focuses on a holistic community approach to provide support for women living in recovery and housing for women at risk for homelessness at no charge. In addition to helping women live in recovery, this local ministry helps women gain skills for employment, establish independent living and provides various services to assist them by giving them a hand up instead of a hand out.

Good donates 100% of proceeds raised from the event each year to Safe Harbor. Last year’s Headquarters Car Show was a record breaking event that featured more than 300 classic automobiles and raised more than $10,000 for the ministry.

For more information on the car show, visit safeharbornc.org or contact Good at 704-813-8981 or rscottgood66gmail.com.