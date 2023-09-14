If you want a chance to show off your grilled cheese-making prowess, or you’re just someone who believes in the power of cheese and its gooey goodness, the annual Give Cheese A Chance fundraiser is coming up.

The annual grilled cheese competition is a fundraiser for Meeting Place Mission and is set for Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Old Burke County Courthouse in Morganton. It starts at noon and is expected to end at 4 p.m.

For those wanting to compete, there are plenty of spaces left, said Suzy Fitzgerald, a member of the board of directors for Meeting Place Mission.

And being a competitor means coming up with whatever you can dream up when it comes to a grilled cheese sandwich. The only criteria is it has to have cheese and bread but competitors, which can be a team of four people, can add anything else, organizers say.

“We’ve had sweet sandwiches like dessert-type sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, savory sandwiches, we even had a group of guys one year who made their own processed cheese because it melts really well that way. I mean, some really technical stuff,” Fitzgerald said. “And then, you know, just regular bologna and cheese on white bread. So, I mean, it really runs the gamut.”

She said competitors need to bring a list of their ingredients and display it on the table so people sampling the sandwich know what’s in it.

Competitors also have to bring all the stuff they will need to make their sandwich. Fitzgerald said those competing should be prepared to make between three hundred and 400 hundred samples. She explained that a sample is similar to a quarter of a piece of white bread so that would mean the teams will have to make between 80 to 100 sandwiches. While she used regular white bread as an example, Fitzgerald said the sandwiches can be made out of any type of bread.

Oh yeah, and it has to be made onsite with a heat source that isn’t electric, according to organizers.

A ticket-holder will get to choose eight grilled cheese samples and vote on their favorites, Fitzgerald said. The winner gets a big trophy and bragging rights, she said.

In addition to the sandwiches, Fonta Flora Brewery, which is a founding partner of the fundraiser, is the official craft beer vendor for the event, Fitzgerald said, but there also will be other beers and wine available for sale, as well as water.

There is no entry fee for competitors but for those who want to sample some of the creative tasty morsels, tickets are $20.

The ticket price is how much it costs to safely house someone for a night, including food, shower, laundry, bed and meeting with a caseworker if they want to, she said.

Fitzgerald said 100% of the funds that are raised during the event benefits Meeting Place, which has a shelter for women and children or single dads and children, a family transitional shelter, men’s transitional shelter and a rapid rehousing program.

Teams who want to can sign up via SignUpGenius, which can be round on Meeting Place Mission’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MeetingPlaceMission or on its website at www.meetingplacemission.org. The sign-up form has all the rules on it, Fitzgerald said.