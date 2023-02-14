The Morganton Downtown Development Association is returning a tasty fundraiser to an in-person event.

The organization will hold its 29th annual ACC Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Morganton Community House, located at 120 N. King St. in Morganton, according to the organization. The fundraiser, benefitting downtown community events, will be presented by Burke County Farm Bureau Insurance Agency.

“The Downtown Development Association needed to add another fundraiser to help with Halloween Spooktacular and the Downtown Morganton Christmas Parade,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city. “You really can’t go wrong with an event that celebrates food and sports, thus the Chili Cook-Off was created. The DDA knows how much our community enjoys gathering together at the Morganton Community House to socialize and eat.”

This is the first time the event will be held in person since COVID-19. The event was held in a socially-distanced, drive-thru format during the pandemic.

“We are so excited to have the ACC Chili Cook-Off back in-person this year,” said Abby Nelson, Main Street manager. “Since our last in-person cook-off in 2019, we’ve got new recipes and new restaurants that are eager to compete. It’s going to be amazing.”

Home cooks and restaurant chefs alike are invited to enter the chili cooking competition.

“Don’t get me wrong, the Morganton Community House makes an impeccable chili, crème de le crème, but I think people really enjoy trying different chili recipes, the competition and act of gathering together under one roof to celebrate a tradition,” Goodfellow said.

Cooks can register for the competition by visiting downtownmorganton.com. Entry forms are due by Friday, March 3.

“We ask for chili to be delivered between 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, March 9,” Goodfellow said. “If you are bringing cold chili, we ask that you drop it off no later than 8 a.m. The judging panel has not been finalized yet, but we are looking for taste buds highly trained in the art of chili.”

Those chosen as winners in the commercial category will win trophies to display in their restaurants, and amateur winners will receive ribbons of excellence.

Goodfellow encouraged people to make their best chili recipe and enter the competition.

“We want to try your chili,” Goodfellow said. “Please throw your crock pot in the ring to see if it has what it takes to spice up the lives of the judges. It’s fun to get back our past contestants and new contestants to challenge our past winners!”

Those who would like to sample the chili entries are invited to stop by the Community House from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets are $7 and include all-you-can-eat chili, along with cornbread, salad, dessert and beverages. Take-out orders will be available as well. Tickets are available for purchase at downtownmorganton.com or at the Main Street office at 112 W. Union St. Suite B in Morganton. Tickets also will be sold at the door the day of the event.

The fundraiser will provide delivery service to downtown locations for those who order in advance.

“The week prior, the DDA will be happy to take pre-orders,” Goodfellow said. “If you are in the Central Business District, we will take your order over the phone, give you a total and deliver to you on March 9 at lunch time. We will take your payment, cash or check (written to DDA) upon delivery. It’s just that easy.”

To place an order for chili, contact the Main Street office at 828-438-5252.

The fundraiser also will include a variety of entertainment.

“Delicious chili is not the only thing to look forward to this year as we bring back our big screen televisions, watching the b-ball game while you visit with friends inside the comforts of the Morganton Community House,” a press release said. “We will offer interactive basketball games to win prizes, and you can have your photo taken with our new red hot chili pepper mascot.”

In addition to Farm Bureau, the Main Street staff and DDA would like to thank the following sponsors of the fundraiser:

CJ & Jess Real Estate (amateur chili sponsor)

SERVPRO

Pepsi

KICKS 103.3

WKVS

Food Matters Market & Café

Morganton Savings Bank

Mark Causby Real Estate Broker/Coldwell Banker

Luxury Landscapes Irrigation

CoMPAS X-STREAM

Mimosa Home

In addition to Halloween and Christmas events, proceeds from the fundraiser also will benefit the TGIF concert series and general promotion of the downtown area.

“It is important to support downtown events because the monies that are raised are put back into other downtown events that make our town so active and vibrant,” Goodfellow said. “Having events in downtown Morganton bring people to town to enjoy our ambience, local shopping and restaurants, and that is a very beautiful thing!”

For more information or to volunteer to help out with the event, contact the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438- 5252 or visit www.downtownmorganton.com.