Annual Christmas lights display opens

VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will light up again this year in shining holiday splendor.
The trail’s annual Christmas lights display opened Tuesday and features more than 100,000 LED bulbs fashioned into favorite Christmas scenes displayed throughout the outdoor museum. All of the scenes relate to the history of the Waldensian people, but the most important thing is that the displays are focused on Jesus, according to Trail of Faith founder and president, former NC Sen. Jim Jacumin.
Founded in 1993, the Trail of Faith portrays the history of the Waldensian people back to the time of the biblical Apostles, according to the museum’s website, waldensiantrailoffaith.org. Scattered among the property are 15 buildings and monuments that detail the history of each phase in the Waldenses’ journey. The museum brings to life the struggles faced by the Waldensian people, pays tribute to their sacrifices and also celebrates their success and triumphs. The Waldensians were considered to be people who lived by the Bible and were “tortured, exiled and martyred, and still the faith that drove them from the Alpine Valleys of Italy to the foothills of North Carolina survived.”
The Trail of Lights attracts a steady flow of traffic coming through the museum, generally averaging 30-40 vehicles a night to enjoy the display, Jacumin said.
“We love having families bring their children, and we want folks to just come and enjoy themselves,” Jacumin said. “Each year, we have between 7,000 and 8,000 visitors. The whole event really reminds us what Christmas is about, and that is doing for others and doing something for someone else. It enriches the building blocks of society and it’s a joy to be able to give back — and that’s a big part of the community.”
Normally, Trail staff and volunteers hold a lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season, but this year’s ceremony has been cancelled.
The Trail of Lights will be open from 6-9 p.m. every night through Dec. 24 at 401 Church St., NW in Valdese. The Visitor Center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There will be no lights on Christmas Day, but the lights will be on Christmas Eve.
The Trail of Faith Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 funded by donations from guests each year. There is no admission fee to the Christmas lights display, but the Trail of Faith will gladly accept donations to help fund December’s utility bill.
For more information, contact the Trail office at 828-874-1893 or trailoffaith1893@gmail.com, or visit waldensiantrailoffaith.org.