Annual Christmas lights display opens

VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will light up again this year in shining holiday splendor.

The trail’s annual Christmas lights display opened Tuesday and features more than 100,000 LED bulbs fashioned into favorite Christmas scenes displayed throughout the outdoor museum. All of the scenes relate to the history of the Waldensian people, but the most important thing is that the displays are focused on Jesus, according to Trail of Faith founder and president, former NC Sen. Jim Jacumin.

Founded in 1993, the Trail of Faith portrays the history of the Waldensian people back to the time of the biblical Apostles, according to the museum’s website, waldensiantrailoffaith.org. Scattered among the property are 15 buildings and monuments that detail the history of each phase in the Waldenses’ journey. The museum brings to life the struggles faced by the Waldensian people, pays tribute to their sacrifices and also celebrates their success and triumphs. The Waldensians were considered to be people who lived by the Bible and were “tortured, exiled and martyred, and still the faith that drove them from the Alpine Valleys of Italy to the foothills of North Carolina survived.”

The Trail of Lights attracts a steady flow of traffic coming through the museum, generally averaging 30-40 vehicles a night to enjoy the display, Jacumin said.