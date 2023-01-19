Annual event to raise funds for mentoring program

A local organization is providing a fun way for people to support one-on-one mentoring for children in need of guidance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County will hold its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Valdese Recreation Center at 312 Massel Ave. SE in Valdese, according to a press release on the fundraiser.

People in the community are invited to form teams to bowl during the event and register online at http://bit.ly/3klKelW.

“There is not a set deadline (to register), but we ask sponsors to have their information to us no later than Feb. 20,” said Dorian Palmer, vice president of philanthropy for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina. “We ask for team commitments around a week after that, the sooner the better.”

Bowlers are asked to raise at least $50 each from their friends, family members and co-workers, so that the four- to five-member teams raise at least $250.

Palmer said participants may choose one of four two-hour slots available for bowling the day of the event: 9-11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 3:45-5:45 p.m. Shoe rental is included. There will be door prizes and contests.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, one of several to be sponsored regionally by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, will support the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County, which provides adult mentors for local children identified as needing extra guidance. The mentor or “Big” meets with child, called a “Little,” on a regular basis to provide support.

“As is always the case, the funds go to continuing our program in Burke County,” Palmer said. “Our mission is to ignite the power and promise of youth through one-to-one mentoring. The proceeds from this event allow us to live our mission in our community.”

Funds will be used for BBBSWNC staff to recruit and vet prospective “Bigs.”

“Bigs commit to being a steadfast presence in the child’s life for at least a year,” the press release reads. “Supported by professional BBBS staff locally in each of the 18 western North Carolina counties that BBBSWNC serves, these matches have shown that they improve a child’s success in school and in life.”

The theme of this year’s Bowl for Kids’s Sake fundraiser is “Once Upon A Time.”

“The theme reflects BBBSWNC’s commitment to improving its Littles’ reading skills,” the press release reads. “BBBSWNC is enlisting literacy partners locally to make books and reading more available to Littles here at home. The literacy initiative is meant in part to help local children make up ground they lost during the pandemic.”

Participants are encouraged to dress up like their favorite literary characters to reflect the “Once Upon a Time” theme.

Palmer said last year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake in Burke County raised $15,000, and the organization hopes to raise $20,000 at this year’s event. BBBSWNC has set a regional fundraising goal of $100,000.

“BBBSWNC has dozens of children waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister,” the press release reads. “Bigs spend as little as an hour every couple of weeks with their Little, just hanging out and talking. Some Bigs start out with their Little at school, during school hours. Some matches move on — or begin — as community-based matches and do things like hike, bike, get a snack or participate in other activities, many of which BBBSWNC organizes or has discounts for.”

Palmer encouraged people to bowl for a good cause.

“It’s always a good time — a lot of smiles, and you are doing so much good for our community by participating,” he said “Come out, dress up like your favorite storybook character and have a good time!”

To learn more about the organization or how to become a “Big” and make a difference in a child’s life, visit bbbswnc.org. For more information on the Burke County Bowl for Kids’ Sake, contact Wendi Craven, BBBS Burke program coordinator, at burke@bbbswnc.org or 828-502-9366.