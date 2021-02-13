Annual fishing tournament set

LAKE HICKORY - The Long View Lions Club will host its 11th annual Team Bass Fishing Tournament from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the Lake Hickory Wittenburg Access, 89 Wildlife Access Road in Hickory.

The tournament will be held regardless of allowable weather conditions, however, tournament officials may change starting times as it is deemed necessary for the safety of the contestants. Snow date will be Saturday, April 3, at the same time and location.

Entry Fee is $90 per boat/team, cash or check only, with deadline of March 21 for pre-registering. The first 25 pre-registered boats/teams will receive an event T-shirt with sponsors’ names printed on the back. All tournament rules should be read carefully before signing the completed entry form when registering.

Prizes to be awarded include:

First-place $1,000

Second-place $500

Third-place $300

There will be a 100% payback side pot, 100% pay back big fish pot and a $200 Kicker for Foothills Marine Purchase Boat to the winner. In addition, there will be a drawing for several door prizes. This event is a sanctioned "Skeeter Real Money Tournament."