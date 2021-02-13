Annual fishing tournament set

LAKE HICKORY - The Long View Lions Club will host its 11th annual Team Bass Fishing Tournament from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the Lake Hickory Wittenburg Access, 89 Wildlife Access Road in Hickory.
The tournament will be held regardless of allowable weather conditions, however, tournament officials may change starting times as it is deemed necessary for the safety of the contestants. Snow date will be Saturday, April 3, at the same time and location.
Entry Fee is $90 per boat/team, cash or check only, with deadline of March 21 for pre-registering. The first 25 pre-registered boats/teams will receive an event T-shirt with sponsors’ names printed on the back. All tournament rules should be read carefully before signing the completed entry form when registering.
Prizes to be awarded include:
- First-place $1,000
- Second-place $500
- Third-place $300
There will be a 100% payback side pot, 100% pay back big fish pot and a $200 Kicker for Foothills Marine Purchase Boat to the winner. In addition, there will be a drawing for several door prizes. This event is a sanctioned "Skeeter Real Money Tournament."
In accordance with NC Wildlife Resources Commission COVID 19 Guidelines, face covering and social distance must be followed at all times except when on the water.
In keeping with the Lions Club International motto, “We Serve,” during the 2019-20 fiscal year, several different charities and organizations have benefitted from the club’s charitable projects. Proceeds from the Long View Lions Team Bass Fishing Tournament will support Lions Club charities. Last year, this Lions Club purchased 9,000 pounds of food for the Salvation Army and other local food pantries, conducted clinical eye screenings and diabetic screenings at no cost, purchased blankets and tarps for the homeless, supported Camp Dogwood, sponsored eye examinations and purchased eyeglasses for the needy, secured white canes for blind, supported Clinical Eye Research, and “Sights for Kids Project” which secures eyeglasses for elementary school students.
The tournament committee is still seeking sponsorship ads, which will be printed on the back of the event T-shirt. Those who are willing to sponsor the tournament or who would like more information about it should contact Lion Eric Killian, fishing tournament chair at 828-455-4936 or blademannc@yahoo.com.