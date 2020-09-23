Annual fundraiser amended due to pandemic

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Gina Jenkins, 2020 Hickory Walk chair. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19, and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”