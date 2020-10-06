Annual fundraiser going virtual

HICKORY - More than 500 people attended Safe Harbor’s annual fundraiser, “Celebrate the Harvest,” at Hickory Bible Church last October. This year, the ministry’s night of celebration will take place online at 7 p.m. Monday at safeharbornc.org and on the “Safe Harbor of NC” Facebook page.
Safe Harbor is a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. The organization offers a safety net to people in the community who are hurting, homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless, as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness. The ministry of Safe Harbor includes the Whole Woman Program, a free year-long residential program for women in recovery that focuses on holistic healing in an intentional Christ-centered community aimed at long-term recovery through connection that empowers women to renew, rebuild and recover their lives.
The theme of this year’s Celebrate the Harvest event is “Inspired Hope,” and will focus on the transformational stories of women who have graduated from Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman Program. The public is invited to watch and be encouraged.
