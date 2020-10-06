Annual fundraiser going virtual

HICKORY - More than 500 people attended Safe Harbor’s annual fundraiser, “Celebrate the Harvest,” at Hickory Bible Church last October. This year, the ministry’s night of celebration will take place online at 7 p.m. Monday at safeharbornc.org and on the “Safe Harbor of NC” Facebook page.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. The organization offers a safety net to people in the community who are hurting, homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless, as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness. The ministry of Safe Harbor includes the Whole Woman Program, a free year-long residential program for women in recovery that focuses on holistic healing in an intentional Christ-centered community aimed at long-term recovery through connection that empowers women to renew, rebuild and recover their lives.