Annual fundraiser to support cancer patients

Casting for Hope invites the community to enjoy great music, gourmet food and inspiring testimonies to help in its mission of providing fly-fishing retreats and financial support to gynecological cancer patients.
The nonprofit’s cofounders, John Zimmerman and Taylor Sharp, will host their Hope in the Hills 2021 fundraiser Friday, Oct. 22, at Hidden Hill Venue at 6572 Burkemont Road in Morganton, in partnership with presenting sponsor, Greg Shuffler Real Estate.
Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., and festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail and sunset hour in which visitors can enjoy one of the best views in Burke County while listening to live music performed by Sorella Jack. A beer and wine service will be offered, along with an appetizer table prepared by St. Lucio’s Gourmet and Cheese consisting of eight cheeses, three meats and a variety of breads, fresh and dried fruits, nuts, honey, mustards and other items.
Beverages will include beers from Catawba Brewing Company, wines from Craft’d-NC, and a master class in wines from some of the most renowned wineries in Santa Barbara County, California. Water, tea and sodas will also be available.
Guests will then be invited inside for a dinner service provided by Countryside Catering. Nationally recognized music artist Kate Rhudy will perform during the dinner. Menu items will include beef tenderloin and smoked chicken.
“Alumni from our Survivors’ and Caregivers’ retreats will be in attendance and will speak to the many ways that Casting for Hope provides assistance to women and families in western North Carolina that need a helping hand,” Sharp and Zimmerman said. “The event will wind down with a final service of food from Countryside and St. Lucio’s and last calls for drinks before wrapping the evening up with local artists Almost Vintage, featuring local physician Chris Clapp.”
Hope in the Hills replaced Casting for Hope’s former annual fundraiser, Winter Music Fest, in 2019.
“In an effort to continue to provide a fresh and entertaining evening of music and fundraising, Casting for Hope decided to take advantage of the wonderful space and views at Hidden Hill which overlook Lake James, the mountains and Morganton,” Sharp and Zimmerman said. “To accommodate this wonderful space, which allows the event to be half outside and half inside, we moved it to the month of October to enjoy the wonderful fall weather.
“When we moved the event to Hidden Hill, everything became so much more intimate. It was such a fun night of people hanging out with great music, great food and great beer and wine. We have so many pictures of folks with big smiles on their faces with so many different friends. The easy and light feel at the venue allows for a more relaxed atmosphere that a traditional auditorium can’t really do. The sunset view over Burke County at Hidden Hill really speaks to Casting for Hope’s roots of celebrating how healthy and healing soaking in our natural WNC beauty can be.”
Tickets for the event are $75 each and can be purchased by visiting castingforhope.org/music or contacting john@castingforhope.org or taylor@castingforhope.org.
“We are limiting ticket sales to the first 175 purchasers, and we’ve already moved over 100 of those tickets, so we’d encourage folks to get their tickets now before we run out,” Sharp and Zimmerman said.
Funds raised will support local women being treated for gynecological cancers, a community especially dear to them, as they both lost close relatives to the disease.
“This includes gas cards to get to and from treatments, mortgage and rent payments, over-the-counter and prescription medications, medical bills, utility bills, emotional health, among other services that Casting for Hope provides to patients,” Sharp and Zimmerman said.
The organization also provides fly-fishing retreats for the patients to give them a break from the stress of medical treatment.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Hope in the Hills event was held virtually, with more than 125 people participating. This year, Casting for Hope will take all necessary precautions to help keep people safe from the virus.
“We have been requiring COVID-19 vaccination for our fall events so far this year, including our retreat from a few weekends ago,” Sharp and Zimmerman said. “When participants arrive, they will be greeted by a Casting for Hope staff member or volunteer. At that time, event goers will show their vaccination card for vaccination confirmation and, our next most important mitigation strategy, take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. Event goers will receive instructions on timing their tests and present their test results to staff in exchange for their entry wristband to the event. Additional layers of mitigation include having the large doors at Hidden Hill open to increase air circulation through the venue and platforming two of the three musical presentations outside.”
They encouraged people to come out for a fun evening to support a good cause.
“We are so excited for this event and super thankful for presenting sponsor, Greg Shuffler Real Estate,” Sharp and Zimmerman said. “We had so much fun in 2019 before COVID-19 hit, and think this will be one of the first ‘back to normal’ events in Morganton since early 2020, given our COVID-19 mitigation policies in place. The food and beer and wine service will certainly be one of the food and wine highlights of the year for Morganton in 2021. We’ve curated a super fun collection of local, regional and national musical artists to give this night a homegrown, but also incredibly talented musical experience for attendees. And, of course, in addition to enjoying a great night out, supporting this event raises life changing dollars for women in North Carolina (a number of whom live right here in Morganton) in the fights of their lives against a gynecological cancer.”
