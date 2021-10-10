Annual fundraiser to support cancer patients

“We are so excited for this event and super thankful for presenting sponsor, Greg Shuffler Real Estate,” Sharp and Zimmerman said. “We had so much fun in 2019 before COVID-19 hit, and think this will be one of the first ‘back to normal’ events in Morganton since early 2020, given our COVID-19 mitigation policies in place. The food and beer and wine service will certainly be one of the food and wine highlights of the year for Morganton in 2021. We’ve curated a super fun collection of local, regional and national musical artists to give this night a homegrown, but also incredibly talented musical experience for attendees. And, of course, in addition to enjoying a great night out, supporting this event raises life changing dollars for women in North Carolina (a number of whom live right here in Morganton) in the fights of their lives against a gynecological cancer.”