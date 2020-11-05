Annual fundraiser to support reading instruction, ESL program

The Burke County Literacy Council invites the community to purchase a delicious soup and sandwich meal for a good cause.
The organization will hold its annual “ABC Lunch for Literacy” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton, according to a press release from Browning Rochefort, the council’s director. The event will be held on a drive-thru basis due to the coronavirus pandemic. People can drive-up and order the day of the event. Visitors are instructed to enter the church parking lot at the entrance on Walton Road and follow the signs.
The council also will deliver orders of five or more that are placed by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10 by contacting 828-437-7477 or connie.burkeliteracy@gmail.com.
People will have a choice of either vegetable beef or cream of potato soup, which will be served with a grilled cheese sandwich and a cookie for $7 per meal.
“Our board and volunteers make the fresh grilled cheese sandwiches in the kitchen at St. Charles,” Rochefort said. “Soups are made and provided by local restaurants. Desserts are provided by Sweet and Savory Delights Bakery and Sam’s Club.”
She said they usually serve about 500 meals. She hopes for a good turnout with the drive-thru set up.
“We needed to change from the dine-in event because of the virus for the safety of our guests and our volunteer workers,” she said. “We need to be socially distanced while preparing sandwiches and preparing the lunches to go. We are prepared to sell 600 lunches and hopefully will be able to serve everyone.”
The Burke County Literacy Council provides free one-on-one tutoring and small class instruction, along with instructional materials, on beginning reading, English as a Second Language and pre-literacy language development, according to burkeliteracy.com.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help provide learning materials for students to improve their basic reading skills and/or to learn ESL, as well as general operating expenses of the council, according to the press release. Since the pandemic, the organization has held all of its classes online.
“We began Zoom classes in March, which was new to our tutors and students,” Rochefort said. “They learned together and have found it to be a great alternative to face-to-face classes. Our students are enjoying learning new technology. The problems we have encountered are students that don’t have devices and access to the internet; therefore, we are actively serving less students than pre-COVID on Zoom. The Literacy Council does continue to hold Motheread classes for children and families on Zoom and learning packets are sent to students wanting to study at home. We welcome new students that want to study online. We are preparing our classrooms to be able to social distance and use desk partitions to help our students get back when we feel it is safe to do so. We miss our students.”
She elaborated on what the funds raised will be used for.
“We have had an increase in purchase of books, printing worksheets and postage to mail books and learning packets,” Rochefort said. “We provide all educational services free of charge. And the changes we are making to the classrooms all cost more. We are looking into ways to reach more students through the loan of devices and hot spots. The funds we raise from this event will help us serve our students better and reach others that need to improve their basic skills.”
She encouraged people to support the fundraiser and enjoy a good meal.
“Please come join us for a delicious lunch and help us help others that want a second chance at learning,” Rochefort said.
The council also will welcome any volunteers who would like to help with the fundraiser. Those interested can find out more by contacting the organization at 828-437-7477.
To learn more about the council, visit burkeliteracy.org or visit the “Burke County Literacy Council” Facebook page.
“The Burke County Literacy Council has a new home at the First United Methodist Church in Morganton,” Rochefort said. “Please call, come by, and see our new space. We are excited to be in downtown.”
