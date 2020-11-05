Annual fundraiser to support reading instruction, ESL program

“We needed to change from the dine-in event because of the virus for the safety of our guests and our volunteer workers,” she said. “We need to be socially distanced while preparing sandwiches and preparing the lunches to go. We are prepared to sell 600 lunches and hopefully will be able to serve everyone.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help provide learning materials for students to improve their basic reading skills and/or to learn ESL, as well as general operating expenses of the council, according to the press release. Since the pandemic, the organization has held all of its classes online.

“We began Zoom classes in March, which was new to our tutors and students,” Rochefort said. “They learned together and have found it to be a great alternative to face-to-face classes. Our students are enjoying learning new technology. The problems we have encountered are students that don’t have devices and access to the internet; therefore, we are actively serving less students than pre-COVID on Zoom. The Literacy Council does continue to hold Motheread classes for children and families on Zoom and learning packets are sent to students wanting to study at home. We welcome new students that want to study online. We are preparing our classrooms to be able to social distance and use desk partitions to help our students get back when we feel it is safe to do so. We miss our students.”