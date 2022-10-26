Annual Halloween event to provide spooky fun

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is planning Halloween fun for the whole family.

The park will present its annual “Beary Scary Halloween” celebration from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Throughout the day, guests will be treated to a spooky selection of fun, including trick-or-treating at locations across the park, nature programs about animals that some consider “creepy and crawly,” fun activities inside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and getting to see the resident animals receive some special Halloween-inspired enrichments.

Kids who come dressed in costume will receive half-priced admission, and they will have the opportunity to showcase their Halloween spirit in a costume contest.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, says that she is looking forward to the return of the event and shared that the habitat staff plan to dress up as some of their favorite animals.

“It will be exciting to see all the kids back up here in their costumes and trick-or-treating around the animal habitats,” Tipton said.

In addition to the Halloween festivities going on around the animal habitats, the Classroom in the Clouds will be full of games throughout the day, including cornhole and pin-the-tail-on-the-animal. Crafts will include making pipe cleaner animals.

The habitat staff will display their creepy critter tables, which feature snakes, tarantulas, frogs, and variety of other terrarium-inhabiting creatures. Acorn the Opossum will make an appearance.

Later in the afternoon, the resident habitat animals will get a treat of their own. Guests are invited to watch as the habitat keepers provide special enrichments for the bears, otters, elk and cougars.

“The bears love pumpkins,” Tipton said. “It’s not usually something they would eat out in the wild. However, if they happened to come across one, it would make for a pretty easy meal.”

Enrichments don’t stop with the animals. Fun, educational programs will be available for kids to take part in, with prizes awarded to those who can best answer questions about the creatures that call the mountain home. Prizes include behind-the-scenes tours of the Mildred the Bear animal habitat.

Grandfather Mountain’s slate of daily programs will continue to take place during the event.

Beary Scary Halloween is included with park admission. Since this event takes place on a busy fall Saturday, it is strongly recommended that visitors book tickets for adults in their party online in advance at grandfather.com/tickets. Any children in costume will then be admitted at half-price at the Entrance Gate. To learn more about Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain, visit grandfather.com/event/beary-scary-halloween.